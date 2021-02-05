पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

दिल्ली का अधिवक्ता गिरफ्तार, नहीं मिली जमानत:इंदौर की महिला को ग्वालियर में ऑफिस मैनेजर बनाया और शादी का झांसा देकर किया दुष्कर्म

ग्वालियरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
विश्वविद्यालय थाना (फाइल फोटो) - Dainik Bhaskar
विश्वविद्यालय थाना (फाइल फोटो)
  • सितंबर से दिसंबर 2020 अल्कापुरी की घटना
  • 22 दिसंबर को हुई थी विश्वविद्यालय थाना में FIR

शहर में ऑफिस खोल कर इंदौर की महिला से शारीरिक संबंध बनाने और धमकाने वाले दिल्ली के अधिवक्ता को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया है। अधिवक्ता को विश्वविद्यालय थाना पुलिस ने दिल्ली से गिरफ्तार किया है। शुक्रवार को उसे कोर्ट में पेश किया गया था। जहां अधिवक्ता ने जमानत के लिए आवेदन लगाया था, लेकिन कोर्ट से जमानत नहीं मिली है। कोर्ट ने आरोपी अधिवक्ता को न्यायिक हिरासत (जेल) में भेज दिया है।

शहर के विश्वविद्यालय थाना में 22 दिसंबर 2020 को एक महिला ने शिकायत की थी कि दिल्ली निवासी युवक ने खुद को दिल्ली में अधिवक्ता बताते हुए महिला को दिल्ली बुलाया था। महिला के सिल्वर आर्च फिरोजशाह रोड नई दिल्ली पहुंचने के बाद अधिवक्ता ने अपना एक दफ्तर ग्वालियर में खोलने की बात कही थी। महिला को ग्वालियर ऑफिस में व्यवस्था प्रबंधक का पद ऑफर किया था। अधिवक्ता ने फ्लैट क्रमांक-802 सत्यम रेसीडेंसी अल्कापुरी ग्वालियर में ऑफिस बनाया था।

1 सितंबर 2020 को महिला अपनी दो बेटियों के साथ यहां आकर रहने लगी और ऑफिस का संचालक शुरू कर दिया। इसके बाद अधिवक्ता ने महिला को कहा कि उसका बेटा और पत्नी अमेरिका में हैं और बेटी आस्ट्रेलिया में है। यहां वह अकेला है और वह उससे शादी करेगा। शादी का झांसा देकर महिला के साथ शारीरिक संबंध बनाए। महिला की शिकायत के अनुसार वह हर 15 दिन में आकर शारीरिक संबंध बनाता रहा। विरोध करने पर धमकाता था। इस मामले में विश्वविद्यालय पुलिस ने जांच के बाद आरोपी अधिवक्ता के खिलाफ दुष्कर्म का मामला दर्ज किया था।

इसी मामले में अधिवक्ता को पुलिस ने गुरुवार रात को दिल्ली से गिरफ्तार किया है। आरोपी को लेकर पुलिस शुक्रवार को ग्वालियर पहुंची। यहां शुक्रवार को आरोपी को मुख्य न्यायिक मजिस्ट्रेट मानवेन्द्र प्रताप सिंह के समक्ष पेश किया गया। आरोपी के अधिवक्ता ने जमानत के लिए आवेदन लगाया था। जिस पर न्यायालय ने आरोपी की जमानत याचिका खारिज कर न्यायिक हिरासत में भेजने के आदेश दिए हैं। जिस पर आरोपी को जेल भेज दिया गया है।

ऐप खोलें
इंग्लैंडइंग्लैंड263-3 (89.3)
VS
भारतभारत
स्टंप्स
  • कॉपी लिंक
वीडियोऔर देखें'धाकड़' के एक सीन पर खर्च हो रहे 24 करोड़ से ज्यादा, कंगना ने डायरेक्टर की तारीफ में लिखा- तैयारी से हैरान हूं - बॉलीवुड - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें