पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Gwalior
  • Injury To The Leg Was Caused By Falling Off The Bicycle, Cancer Came Out During Investigation, Leg Cut Due To Infection

14 साल की चाहत की कैंसर से जंग जारी:साइकिल से गिरने पर लगी थी पैर में चोट, जांच में निकला कैंसर, संक्रमण बढ़ने पर काटा पैर

ग्वालियर37 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
चाहत
  • ऑस्टियोजेनिक सर्कोमा कैंसर से पीडित है बच्ची, मुंबई के अस्पताल में 10 माह से करा रही है इलाज

एक छोटी सी दुर्घटना किसी परिवार के लिए कितनी मुसीबतें खड़ी कर सकती है, इसका उदाहरण है डबरा तहसील में ग्राम सिंहौली में रहने वाला मिश्रा परिवार। उनकी बेटी चाहत, भाइयों के साथ साइकिल चलाने के दौरान गिर गई। बाएं पैर में दर्द हुआ तो परिजनों ने डॉक्टर को दिखाया लेकिन आराम नहीं मिला। चाहत की स्थिति को देखते हुए डॉक्टर ने उनके परिजनों को मुंबई के अस्पताल भेजा। वहां पता चला कि उनकी बेटी ऑस्टियोजेनिक सर्कोमा (हड्‌डी बनाने वाली कैंसर कोशिकाओं के कैंसर की बीमारी) से पीड़ित है।

एक ऐसी बीमारी जो सवा लाख में से किसी एक बच्चे को होती है। चाहत का इलाज जनवरी 2020 से मुंबई के अस्पताल में चल रहा है। 28 बार कीमोथैरेपी होने के बाद भी संक्रमण के नियंत्रण में नहीं आने के कारण 5 अगस्त 2020 को डॉक्टरों को मजबूरन चाहत का बायां पैर काटना पड़ा। तंगहाली से जूझ रहे मेरठ के चौधरी चरण सिंह विश्वविद्यालय में कंप्यूटर ऑपरेटर के पद पर कार्यरत नीलेश कुमार मिश्रा की आर्थिक स्थिति इतने बड़े स्तर पर बेटी का इलाज कराने की नहीं थी। लेकिन उनकी पीड़ा और बेटी की स्थिति को देखते हुए डॉक्टरों ने अपने स्तर पर ही इलाज का पैसा एकत्र किया।

श्री मिश्रा ने बताया कि बेटी को अभी 13 बार और कीमोथैरेपी देना है। पैर काटने के बाद घाव सूख नहीं पाया है, इस कारण चाहत को कृत्रिम पैर भी नहीं लग सका है। शेष इलाज के लिए उन्हें 4 माह और मुंबई में रहना पड़ेगा। बेटी के इलाज को लेकर परेशान श्री मिश्रा को उम्मीद है कि उनकी बेटी के इलाज के लिए लोग मदद को आगे आएंगे। इलाज में जो भी व्यक्ति सहयोग प्रदान करना चाहते हैं, वे उनके मोबाइल नंबर 6390360211 पर संपर्क कर सकते हैं।

तकलीफ के बाद भी अच्छे अंकों से उत्तीर्ण की थी 5वीं की परीक्षा
12 जून 2018 को बेटी चाहत के पैर में चोट लगी। पहले लगा कि सामान्य चोट है लेकिन धीरे-धीरे समस्या बढ़ती गई। डॉ. संजय अग्रवाल की अनुशंसा पर उनकी पत्नी डॉ. साधना अग्रवाल को दिल्ली में दिखाया तो उन्हें रिपोर्ट में कुछ गड़बड़ दिखी। उन्होंने मुंबई के अस्पताल में परीक्षण की व्यवस्था कराई। जनवरी 2020 से यहां इलाज करा रहे हैं। इसमें आ रहे भारीभरकम खर्च का वहन करना हमारे लिए संभव नहीं था, लेकिन डॉ. अग्रवाल दंपति ने परेशानी नहीं आने दी। चाहत की इच्छा बड़े होकर शिक्षक बनने की है। 2019 में पैर में दर्द होने के बावजूद 5वीं की परीक्षा अच्छे अंकों से उत्तीर्ण की थी। -जैसा चाहत के पिता नीलेश मिश्रा ने भास्कर को बताया

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें