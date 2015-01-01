पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्देश:निरीक्षण में निगम आयुक्त को घासमंडी में दिखी गंदगी, डब्ल्यूएचओ को हटाने के दिए निर्देश

ग्वालियर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

शहर की सफाई व्यवस्था का जायजा लेने के लिए निकले नगर निगम आयुक्त संदीप माकिन काे ऊर्जा मंत्री प्रद्युम्न सिंह तोमर के विधानसभा क्षेत्र स्थित घासमंडी में गंदगी नजर अा गई। यहां टॉयलेट में भी गंदगी पड़ी मिली। निगम आयुक्त ने वार्ड स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी विजय पवार को बुलाकर नाराजगी जताई और उपायुक्त स्वास्थ्य सत्यपाल सिंह चौहान से कहा कि वे उन्हें क्षेत्र से हटा दें। उधर शहर के कई क्षेत्रों में शनिवार को भी कचरे के ढेर लगे रहे। गौरतलब है कि ऊर्जा मंत्री प्रद्युम्न सिंह तोमर ने दीपावली के दिन सफाई व्यवस्था का निरीक्षण किया था। इस दौरान उन्हें अपनी ही विधानसभा में काफी गंदगी मिली थी। इसे लेकर उन्होंने नाराजगी जताई थी। दो दिन पहले कलेक्टर कौशलेंद्र विक्रम सिंह भी सड़कों पर उतरे थे। उन्हें भी गंदगी जगह-जगह नजर आई थी।

उन्होंने सफाई व्यवस्था की निगरानी के लिए प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों की ड्यूटी लगाने के निर्देश दिए हैं। निगम आयुक्त को निरीक्षण के दौरान क्षेत्र में सड़क पर मकान बनाने की सामग्री पड़ी दिखी। उन्होंने मदाखलत प्रभारी महेंद्र शर्मा को बुलाकर सामान जब्त और जुर्माना लगाने को कहा। इसके बाद दस हजार रुपए का जुर्माना लगाया गया। आयुक्त निरीक्षण करने के बाद लौटकर सेवानगर वाले मार्ग की तरफ से आए। उन्हें फूलबाग चौराहा स्थित पेट्रोल पंप के पास सड़क पर गड्ढा खुदते नजर आया। तत्काल संबंधित अधिकारियों को पहुंचाकर सामान जब्ती के साथ जुर्माना लगाने को कहा है। ग्वालियर विधानसभा ही नहीं। शहर की ग्वालियर पूर्व और दक्षिण विधानसभा क्षेत्र में सफाई व्यवस्था ठीक नहीं है।

