नोटिस जारी:निरीक्षण में गिरगांव अस्पताल में लटका मिला ताला, नोटिस

ग्वालियर3 घंटे पहले
सीएमएचओ डॉ. मनीष शर्मा को गिरगांव अस्पताल में ताला लगा मिला। हुरावली डिस्पेंसरी में उन्हें कोई डॉक्टर नहीं मिला। इस मामले में सीएमएचओ ने मंगलवार को नोटिस जारी कर दिया है।

कोरोना काल में अस्पतालों में डॉक्टरों को ओपीडी समय तक अस्पताल में ही रहने के निर्देश जारी किए गए हैं। इस आदेश के बाद भी कई अस्पतालों में डॉक्टर न तो समय पर आ रहे हैं और न ही पूरे समय बैठ रहे हैं। इस बात की शिकायतें सीएमएचओ को मिल रही थीं। इन शिकायतों को देखते हुए सीएमएचओ डॉ. मनीष शर्मा सबसे पहले हुरावली डिस्पेंसरी पहुंचे। यहां पदस्थ डॉक्टर वहां मौजूद नहीं मिला। इसके अलावा अस्पताल की व्यवस्थाएं भी ठीक नहीं मिलीं।

इस पर सीएमएचओ ने वहां उपस्थित स्टाफ से नाराजगी जताते हुए अस्पताल की व्यवस्थाएं बेहतर रखने के निर्देश देते हुए कहा कि अस्पताल में आने वाले मरीजों को कोई परेशानी न हो इसका ध्यान रखा जाए। इसके बाद वे गिरगांव अस्पताल पहुंचे तो वहां ताला लगा हुआ था। यहां पदस्थ डॉक्टर पीजी करने के लिए गए हैं। डॉक्टर नहीं होने के चलते एएनएम को यहां उपस्थित रहना था, लेकिन वह भी ताला लगाकर घर चली गईं। सीएमएचओ डॉ. मनीष शर्मा का कहना है कि दोनों अस्पतालों में अनुपस्थित मिले लोगों को नोटिस जारी किया गया है। इनका जवाब आने के बाद आगे की कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

