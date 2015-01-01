पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

देखिए, कहां पर सड़क की क्या है स्थिति:ये स्मार्ट सिटी की जेल राेड 600 मीटर में 80 से ज्यादा गड्ढे, जरा चूके ताे गिरना तय

ये है जेल रोड। मानसिक आरोग्यशाला से केंद्रीय जेल के बीच बनी 600 मीटर लंबी इस सड़क में 80 से ज्यादा गड्‌ढे हो चुके हैं। इनमें पानी भरने से सड़क और बेकार हो गई है। कई बार इन गड्ढों में गिरने से लोग चोटिल हो चुके हैं लेकिन नगर निगम को इसकी परवाह नहीं है।

शहर की 15 सड़काें का यही हाल है। मानसून की विदाई के तीन माह बाद भी सड़कों जख्म नहीं भर पाए हैं। बारिश में हुए गड्‌ढों का आकार लगातार बढ़ता जा रहा है। इन सड़कों के अधिकांश हिस्से ऐसे हैं, जहां गड्‌ढों के कारण ट्रैफिक निकलने के लिए सड़क का एक तिहाई हिस्सा ही बचा है।

नगर निगम के जिम्मेदारों की अनदेखी के कारण शहर की शायद ही ऐसी कोई सड़क हो, जिस पर रफ्तार से गाड़ी चलाई जा सके।

दैनिक भास्कर ने ऐसी 15 सड़कों का जायजा लिया, जिन पर वाहन चलाना मुश्किल हो गया है। नगर निगम के अफसराें का कहना है कि संसाधनों की कमी है। एक मिक्सर प्लांट बंद है, इस वजह से काम रफ्तार नहीं पकड़ पा रहा है। वे दावा कर रहे हैं कि 15 दिन में सभी सड़कों के गड्‌ढे भर दिए जाएंगे।

इंदरगंज चौराहे से रोशनी घर मार्ग: यहां शराब की दुकान से लेकर पार्क तक सड़क चलने लायक ही नहीं बची है। 300 मीटर की सड़क पूरी तरह उखड़ चुकी है।

शब्दप्रताप आश्रम से फोर्ट व्यू कॉलोनी: यहां तिराहे से मुड़ते ही खराब सड़क में से गुजरना पड़ता है। 150 मीटर की सड़क में डामर नजर ही नहीं आता है।

शिंदे की छावनी मार्ग: बिजली घर के पास सड़क काफी खराब हालात में है। एक तरफ तो चार मीटर की सड़क की चलने लायक बची है।

अचलेश्वर मार्ग: शहीद स्तंभ के पास सड़क में गड्‌ढे हो गए हैं। यहां पर कुछ दिन पहले पेच रिपेयरिंग के नाम पर गिट्‌टी डाली गई थी। उसके ऊपर डामर या सीमेंट की परत न लगने से गिट्‌टी परेशानी का कारण बन गई है।

रामदास घाटी से आदर्श कॉलोनी मार्ग: घाटी से उतरते समय ही सड़क खराब हालात में मिलती है। यहां पर 250 मीटर के क्षेत्र में चार जगह गड्‌ढे हो चुके हैं। इससे वहां से निकलने वाले लोगों को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है।

ये है सिस्टम में खामी

नगर निगम के पास दो मिक्सर प्लांट है। रामदास घाटी का प्लांट दस महीने से बंद है। बहोड़ापुर प्लांट से ही मटेरियल मिक्स होकर आ रहा है।

निगम का रोड रोलर छह महीने से खराब है। {चार वाहन ट्रैफिक सेल में हैं। इनमें से एक कचरा उठाने में लगा दिया गया है।

गड्‌ढों से खराब हो रहे हैं दो पहिया वाहन

बाइक मिस्त्री समीर खान का कहना है कि सड़कों में गड्‌ढों की वजह से क्लिच प्लेट जल्दी खराब हो जाती हैं। इसके अलावा इंजन पर भी भार ज्यादा पड़ता है। इसके साथ ही शॉकर भी खराब हो रहे हैं। हर दिन दुकान पर 10 से 12 वाहन इसी परेशानी के कारण ठीक होने आते हैं। इससे लोगों की जेब पर भी भार पड़ रहा है। संसाधनों की कमी से हो रही है देरी ।

बारिश से खुदी सड़कों को ठीक कराने का काम चल रहा है। अभी संसाधनों की कमी है। 10-15 दिन में खराब सड़कों को ठीक कर दिया जाएगा। मिक्सर प्लांट बंद पड़ा है। उसे भी चालू कराने जा रहे हैं।
-प्रेम पचौरी, प्रभारी ट्रैफिक सेल

