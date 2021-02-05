पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Janamitra Kendra In charge Abused The Municipal Commissioner's Office, Ran Away When The Police Reached

बाल भवन में मचा बबाल:नगर निगम आयुक्त के दफ्तर के बाहर जनमित्र केन्द्र प्रभारी ने किया हंगामा, पुलिस पहुंची तो भाग गया

ग्वालियर11 मिनट पहले
नगर निगम आयुक्त के दफ्तर के बाहर पहुंचकर हंगामा करता जनमित्र केन्द्र प्रभारी, पुलिस बुलाई तो भाग गया - Dainik Bhaskar
नगर निगम आयुक्त के दफ्तर के बाहर पहुंचकर हंगामा करता जनमित्र केन्द्र प्रभारी, पुलिस बुलाई तो भाग गया
  • नगर निगम आयुक्त ने दिए FIR कराने के निर्देश
  • लोग बोले नशे में है, हमेशा कुछ न कुछ विवाद करता है

नगर निगम आयुक्त के दफ्तर के बाहर पहुंचकर एक युवक ने जमकर हंगामा मचाया है। हंगामा कर गालियां देने वाला युवक कोई और नहीं बल्कि एक जनमित्र केन्द्र का प्रभारी था। घटना के समय निगमायुक्त अपने दफ्तर में बैठे थे। हंगामा होता देख उनके गार्ड ने युवक को पकड़ा। साथ ही पुलिस को मामले की सूचना दी। जब तक पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची, हंगामा करने वाला भाग गया। युवक किसे गाली दे रहा था और क्यों दे रहा था यह फिलहाल साफ नहीं हो सका है। निगमायुक्त ने मामले में एफआईआर कराने के लिए कहा है।

शुक्रवार दोपहर नगर निगम आयुक्त कार्यालय बाल भवन में जमकर बवाल मचा है। शहर के जोन 10 के जनमित्र केन्द्र प्रभारी राधेश्याम पाराशर दफ्तर के बाहर पहुंचा और किसी समस्या को लेकर गाली गलोज करने लगा। आसपास खड़े कर्मचारियों ने समझाया कि दफ्तर में अंदर कमिश्नर खुद बैठे हैं। इस पर वह और जोर-जोर से चिल्लाने लगा। हंगामा होता देख नगर निगम आयुक्त शिवम वर्मा काफी नाराज हुए। इस पर तत्काल युवक को पकड़कर पुलिस को सौंपने के लिए कहा। उनके सिक्योरिटी गार्ड ने तत्काल युवक को पकड़कर बाहर की तरफ खींचा। इस पर वह सिक्योरिटी गार्ड से भी लड़ने पर आ गया। किसी तरह वहां मौजूद कर्मचारियों ने उस पर काबू पाया और पुलिस को मामले की सूचना दी।

पत्नी बाहर बैठी है कह कर भाग गया युवक

जैसे ही राधेश्याम पाराशर को पता लगा कि उस पर कार्रवाई के लिए पुलिस को बुलाया गया है तो वह बोला बाहर पत्नी बैठी है उसके पास जा रहा हूं और भाग गया। जब पुलिस पहुंची तो वह भाग चुका था। अब पुलिस उसकी तलाश कर रही है। ऐसा पता लगा है कि वह पहले भी हंगामा कर चुका है।

गाली गलौज क्यों की?

हंगामा तो बहुत हुआ, पुलिस भी पहुंची। पर यह समझ नहीं आया कि जनमित्र केन्द्र के प्रभारी राधेश्याम पाराशर ने निगमायुक्त दफ्तर के बाहर पहुंचकर गाली गलाैज क्यों की। ऐसा क्या कारण था जिससे वह इतना खफा था।

