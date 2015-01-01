पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जेयू के रिजल्ट घोषित:जीवाजी यूनिवर्सिटी ने 25 कोर्सों के रिजल्ट घोषित किए

ग्वालियर32 मिनट पहले
जेयू ने अध्ययनशाला और कॉलेजों के 25 रिजल्ट घोषित किए हैं। छात्रों से कहा गया है कि अगर उनका रिजल्ट रोका गया है तो छह माह में अपने दस्तावेज जमा कर रिजल्ट घोषित करवा लें।

जेयू ने अध्ययनशाला के एमए आर्कियोलॉजी दूसरा सेमेस्टर, एमएससी बॉटनी, एमए एक्सटेंशन एजुकेशन एंड सोशल वर्क, एमएससी जियोलॉजी, एमए हिस्ट्री, एमबीए बिजनेस इकॉनॉमिक्स दूसरे सेमेस्टर के रिजल्ट घोषित किए हैं।

इसके साथ ही एमफिल बॉटनी, एमफिल इकॉनॉमिक्स, एमफिल एजुकेशन, एमफिल एनवायरोमेंटल साइंस, एमफिल हिस्ट्री, एमफिल मेथ, एमफिल फिजिक्स, एमफिल पॉलीटिकल साइंस, एमफिल सोशियोलॉजी पहला सेमेस्टर का रिजल्ट घोषित किया है।

इसके साथ ही एमए पब्लिक एडमिनिस्ट्रेशन, एमएससी फिजिक्स, एमए पॉलीटिकल साइंस, एमएससी रिमोट सेंसिंग एंड जीआईएस दूसरा सेमेस्टर का रिजल्ट घोषित कर दिया है।

