रेलवे:8 माह से रद्द झेलम और पंजाब मेल 1 और 3 दिसंबर से चलेगी

ग्वालियर4 घंटे पहले
  • दिल्ली से आने वाली पंजाब मेल 38 मिनट पहले आएगी

8 माह से रद्द चल रही झेलम एक्सप्रेस और पंजाब मेल क्रमश: एक और 3 दिसंबर से चलेंगी। रेलवे ने दोनों ट्रेनों के समय में परिवर्तन किया है। फिरोजपुर से शिवाजी टर्मिनल जाने वाली पंजाब मेल अब 38 मिनट पहले 10:07 बजे ग्वालियर आएगी। वहीं छत्रपति शिवाजी टर्मिनल से चलने वाली पंजाब मेल 25 मिनट पहले 3:35 बजे आएगी। इसी तरह जम्मूतवी से पुणे जाने वाली झेलम एक्सप्रेस पहले दोपहर 3:36 बजे आती थी, लेकिन अब यह ट्रेन 52 मिनट देरी से शाम 4:28 बजे आएगी। वहीं पुणे से जम्मूतवी की ओर जाने वाली झेलम एक्सप्रेस के समय में बदलाव किया गया है। अब यह ट्रेन 4 मिनट देरी से यानी दोपहर 3:24 बजे ग्वालियर आएगी।

गौरतलब है कि रेलवे कोरोनाकाल में अभी केवल स्पेशल ट्रेन चला रहा है। जनरल कोच में सफर करने के लिए भी यात्रियों को रिजर्वेशन कराना होगा। टिकट क्लियर होने पर ही यात्री सफर कर पाएंगे। वेटिंग का टिकट होने पर प्लेटफार्म के अंदर एंट्री जांच के दौरान नहीं मिलेगी। रेलवे द्वारा जारी किए गए गाइडलाइन के मुताबिक सफर के दौरान मास्क लगाना अनिवार्य है। बिना मास्क पकड़े जाने पर रेलवे कार्रवाई करेगा।

