पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

दहशत में गई जान:पुलिस के डर से तालाब में कूद गया युवक, मौत, 5 सस्पेंड

Gwalior17 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

ग्वालियर। पुलिस को देखकर युवक घबराहट में तालाब में कूद गया। 21 घंटे बाद शनिवार शाम को उसका शव मिला है। पुलिस जुआ पकड़ने गई थी। शव मिलने के बाद आक्रोशित लोगों ने रविवार दोपहर चक्काजाम कर दिया। हंगामा पर एसपी ने थाना प्रभारी सहित 5 पुलिस कर्मियों को सस्पेंड कर दिया है। घटना श्योपुर के वीरपुर की है।

श्योपुर के वीरपुर इलाके में 13 नवंबर की शाम वीरपुर के तालाब के पास जंगल में पुलिस जुआ पकड़ने के लिए गई थी, लेकिन यहां पुलिस को देखकर उक्त लोग भागने लगे। इनमें शामिल 30 वर्षीय राम गणेश पुत्र बाबूलाल रावत भी भागा, काफी दूर तक पुलिस ने रामगणेश रावत का पीछा किया, लेकिन जब रामगणेश ने देखा कि पुलिस उसका पीछा नही छोड़ रही है तो वह हड़बड़ाहट में तालाब में कूद गया था। परिजन के अनुसार वह जुआ नही खेल रहा था, लेकिन पुलिस ने उसे जबरन दौड़ाया और इसी के चलते तालाब में कूदा। घटना के बाद पुलिस तालाब में दिन-रात सर्चिंग करती रही, जहां शनिवार की शाम रामगणेश का शव तालाब से बरामद किया गया। रविवार को इसके बाद परिजन ने शव को लेकर थाने के सामने ही चक्काजाम कर दिया। यह चक्काजाम सुबह 10.20 बजे से लेकर शाम 2.30 बजे तक चला। इसमें परिजन ने मांग की कि उक्त पुलिसकर्मियों के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज की जाएगी और मृतक के परिजन को मुआवजा दिया जाएगा। प्रदर्शन के बीच मौके पर पहुंचे एएसपी ने आश्वासन दिया कि जांच उपरांत संबंधित दोषियों पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी, तब जाकर परिजन मानें और जाम खोला।

एसपी ने थाना प्रभारी समेत पांच को किया सस्पेंड

वीरपुर में हो रहे चक्काजाम व हंगामें की सूचना पुलिस अधीक्षक संपत उपाध्याय को मिली तो उन्होंने संज्ञान लेते हुए मामले में थाना प्रभारी जेपीएस जादौन, आरक्षक नारायण जादौन, विष्णु शर्मा, रिंकू गोले, खगराज धाकड़ को सस्पेंड कर दिया गया है। वही एक अन्य पुलिसकर्मी को लाइन हाजिर करते हुए मामले में एएसपी पीएल कुर्वे को जांच सौंप दी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलद्दाख में सेना को पीछे बुलाने के मुद्दे पर चीन पर आंख मूंदकर भरोसा नहीं कर रहा है भारत - एक्सप्लेनर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था से जुड़ने का प्रस्ताव मिल सकता है। इस मौके को हाथ से ना जाने दे। इसके साथ अपने स्वयं के कार्यों के प्रति भी जागरूक रहें। और अपनी योजनाओं को गोपनीय तरीके से क्रियान्वि...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें