पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जीवाजी यूनिवर्सिटी:जेयू के 8 विभागों को सेंटर ऑफ एक्सीलेंस बनाने का रास्ता साफ

ग्वालियरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कार्यपरिषद की बैठक में प्रो. होलानी को रेक्टर बनाया

जीवाजी यूनिवर्सिटी के 8 विभागों को सेंटर ऑफ एक्सीलेंस बनाने का रास्ता साफ हो गया है। जेयू अभी अपने फंड से उपकरण खरीदेगा, इसके बाद शासन जेयू को भुगतान करेगा। इसे लेकर उच्च शिक्षा विभाग ने पत्र भेजा है। सेंटर ऑफ एक्सीलेंस बनाने के लिए 16 करोड़ का अनुदान मिला था।

इसमें से 12 करोड़ के उपकरण खरीदे जाना है। शुक्रवार को कार्यपरिषद की बैठक में सदस्य मुनेंद्र सोलंकी व अनूप अग्रवाल ने आपत्ति दर्ज कराई और असहमति पत्र भी दिया। उनका कहना था कि उच्च शिक्षा विभाग से फंड आने से पहले खरीदारी वित्त संहिता के खिलाफ है।

दोनों ने नर्सिंग रिजल्ट में गड़बड़ी के मामले में सही जांच न होने और जांच रिपोर्ट को बैठक में न रखे जाने तथा पूरक एजेंडा पहले से सदस्यों के पास न भेजे जाने पर भी आपत्ति जताई। बैठक में प्रो. उमेश होलानी को रेक्टर बनाने पर सहमति बनी। मौजूद रेक्टर प्रो. डीडी अग्रवाल 31 जनवरी को सेवानिवृत्त होंगे।

बैठक में यह भी हुए निर्णय

  • जेयू में 8 विभागों को सेंटर ऑफ एक्सीलेंस बनाया जाना है। इसके लिए उपकरण तथा अन्य सामान काे विवि मद से क्रय कर उसकी प्रतिपूर्ति शासन द्वारा की जाएगी। इन निर्देशों का पालन करते हुए क्रय प्रक्रिया जारी रखने की अनुशंसा की गई।
  • विवि पेंशनर्स को शासकीय पेंशनर्स के समान सुविधाएं देने वाला प्रस्ताव समन्वय समिति को भेजने की बात हुई।
  • कार्यपरिषद की बैठकों की रिकाॅर्डिंग कराकर कुलपति और कुलसचिव कार्यालय में सुरक्षित रखने पर सहमति बनी।
  • जेयू के वाणिज्य व प्रबंध विभाग की बाउंड्रीवाॅल के लिए स्वीकृति प्रदान की गई।
  • जूलाॅजी विभाग में आईसीएमआर द्वारा स्वीकृत प्रोजेक्ट में उपकरण खरीदने के लिए वित्तीय स्वीकृति दी गई।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलॉकडाउन में बिजनेस बंद हो गया तो कर्ज लेना पड़ा, आज नमकीन बेचकर हर महीने 45 हजार रुपए कमा रही हैं सूरत की किन्नर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser