करवाचौथ का त्योहार:करवाचौथ आज, 8.14 बजे होगा चंद्रोदय

ग्वालियर2 घंटे पहले
मेहंदी लगवाने के लिए बाड़े पर उमड़ी महिलाओं की भीड़
  • विभिन्न सामाजिक संस्थाएं आयोजित करेंगी सामूहिक कार्यक्रम

पति की लंबी आयु के लिए महिलाएं बुधवार को करवाचौथ का व्रत करेंगीं। करवाचौथ की तैयारी के लिए महिलाएं मंगलवार को दिन भर तैयारी करती रहीं। बाजारों में भी महिलाओं की खासी भीड़ देखने को मिली। हालत यह थी कि खरीदारी पर उपचुनाव का भी कोई असर नहीं दिखा।

करवा चौथ का त्योहार बुधवार को मृगशिरा नक्षत्र एवं सर्वार्थ सिद्धि योग में मनाया जाएगा। अंचल में चंद्रोदय 8.14 बजे होगा। सर्वार्थ सिद्धि योग का प्रारंभ प्रात: 6.53 बजे होगा एवं दूसरे दिन सुबह 4.50 मिनट तक रहेगा। वहीं पंजाबी परिषद, बेटी है तो कल है सहित कई सामाजिक संस्थाएं सामूहिक रूप से करवाचौथ का कार्यक्रम आयोजित कर रही हैं।

पं. विजय भूषण वेदार्थी के अनुसार कार्तिक मास के कृष्ण पक्ष में चंद्रोदय व्यापिनी चतुर्थी को यह व्रत किया जाता है। इस व्रत में शिव-पार्वती, कार्तिकेय, गणेश तथा चंद्रमा की पूजा करने का विधान है। स्त्रियां चंद्रमा के दर्शन कर, अर्घ देकर ही जल, भोजन ग्रहण करती हैं। पूजा के बाद तांबे या मिट्‌टी के करवे में चावल, सुहाग सामग्री, रुपया रखकर दान करना चाहिए।

डेढ़ से तीन ग्राम तक वजन के गहने सबसे ज्यादा बिके

करवाचौथ की खरीदारी के लिए मंगलवार के अवकाश और मतदान के बावजूद बाजार खुले। इस दिन सोना-चांदी, साड़ी-लहंगे, शृंगार सामग्री, मिठाई की दुकानों पर महिला ग्राहकों की संख्या सबसे अधिक देखी गई। महाराज बाड़ा, सुभाष मार्केट, गांधी मार्केट, चावड़ी बाजार, सराफा बाजार, हजीरा और उपनगर मुरार के बाजारों में त्योहार की रौनक दिखाई दी। स्थिति यह रही कि फुटपाथ से लेकर दुकानों में पैर रखने की जगह तक नहीं थी।
कपड़ा: करवाचौथ के लिए महिला परिधानों में साड़ी और लहंगों की सबसे अधिक बिक्री हुई। महिलाओं ने 400 से 2000 रुपए की रेंज में साड़ियां और चार हजार से 10 हजार रुपए की रेंज में लहंगे अधिक पसंद किए।

सराफा: चूंकि इस समय सोने की कीमतें बीते साल की तुलना में अधिक हैं। इसलिए डेढ़ ग्राम से लेकर तीन ग्राम तक के गहने ज्यादा बिके। वहीं चांदी में 20 ग्राम में पायल, बिछिए की मांग ज्यादा रही।

