अपराध:ब्लड बैंक से सिर्फ 1100 रुपए में खून खरीदकर 18000 में नकली प्लाज्मा बेचता था सरगना

ग्वालियर16 मिनट पहले
  • खून के काले कारोबार से नकली प्लाज्मा बनाने लगा था अजय त्यागी
  • गिरोह के सदस्यों से पूछताछ में नित नए खुलासे: एक लैब के टेक्नीशियन से भी थी मिलीभगत

घटिया प्लाज्मा बेचने वाले गिरोह के तार शहर में चल रहे खून के काले कारोबार से जुड़ गए हैं। दैनिक भास्कर की पड़ताल बताती है कि शहर में ब्लड बैंकों पर प्रशासन की कोई निगरानी नहीं होने से यहां मनमर्जी का खेल चल रहा था। जिस घटिया प्लाज्मा काे चढ़ाने से काराेबारी मनाेज गुप्ता ने दम ताेड़ा, वह अजय शंकर त्यागी ने अपने घर पर तैयार किया था।

उसने राजपायगा राेड से श्री राधास्वामी ब्लड बैंक के लैब टेक्नीशियन देवेंद्र गुप्ता से 1100 रुपए में खून खरीदा था। इसे फ्रिज में रखकर प्लाज्मा निकाला। इसमें डिस्टिल्ड वाटर और नाॅर्मल सेलाइन मिलाया। यह प्लाज्मा मनाेज के परिजन काे 18 हजार रुपए में बेचा।

देवेंद्र ने 4 महीने में 30 बार प्लाज्मा के लिए दिया खून

उधर पुलिस से पूछताछ में गिरफ्तार किए गए लैब टेक्नीशियन देवेंद्र गुप्ता ने चार महीने में 30 बार प्लाज्मा के लिए खून बेचना कुबूल किया है। इससे यह साफ है कि इसी खून से पानी मिला प्लाज्मा बनाकर अजय त्यागी ने कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों को बेच दिया था।

केंद्र सरकार ने भी जांच बैठाई

दिल्ली से आए ड्रग इंसपेक्टर ने दो ब्लड बैंक में जांच की, एक्सपायरी ब्लड मिला

इमरजेंसी ब्लड बैंक में ब्लक निकालने पर रोक : सेंट्रल ड्रग्स कंट्रोलर जनरल ऑफ इंडिया से ड्रग इंसपेक्टर राकेश नेगी जांच के लिए ग्वालियर आए। उन्हें इमरजेंसी ब्लड बैंक में एक्सपायरी ब्लड रखा मिला। इसे नष्ट करना था। अब यहां ब्लड निकालने पर रोक लगा दी है। श्री राधास्वामी ब्लड बैंक में कोई रिकॉर्ड नहीं मिला।

दो दिन चलेगी जांच : कंपू स्थित इमरजेंसी ब्लडबैंक पर जांच करने पहुंचे दिल्ली से आये ड्रग इंस्पेक्टर राकेश नेगी। जांच दो दिन तक चलेगी।

अजय के घर पहुंची टीम, फ्रिज और ब्लड बैग जब्त

अजय और देवेंद्र गुप्ता काे लेकर पुलिस की टीम पहले श्री राधास्वामी ब्लड बैंक और बाद में फोरेंसिक एक्सपर्ट डॉ. अखिलेश भार्गव के साथ अजय के पारस विहार कॉलोनी स्थित घर पहुंची। यहां खून और प्लाज्मा रखने वाला फ्रिज, ब्लड बैंक से लिए गए खून के बैग मिले। अजय ने पुलिस को बताया कि वह श्रीराधास्वामी सहित अन्य ब्लड बैंक से भी खून खरीदता था। एसपी अमित सांघी ने बताया कि अजय ने श्री राधास्वामी ब्लड बैंक से दो यूनिट ब्लड खरीदने की बात बताई है। एक यूनिट अन्य मरीज को बेचा, उसका नाम अभी नहीं खुला है।

प्राइवेट अस्पतालों और ब्लड बैंक तक फैला है नेटवर्क, एक यूनिट में से आधा खून निकाल लेते थे

खून और प्लाज्मा की दलाली करने वाला मास्टरमाइंड अजय शंकर त्यागी तीन साल से भी अधिक समय से इस गोरखधंधे में शामिल है। उसका नेटवर्क निजी अस्पताल के सिक्योरिटी गार्ड, वार्ड बॉय, अलग-अलग ब्लड बैंक के कर्मचारियों तक फैला है। लैब असिस्टेंट देवेंद्र गुप्ता उसका खास था। सबसे ज्यादा खून वही सप्लाई करता था।

खून या प्लाज्मा की जरूरत होने पर त्यागी देवेंद्र से संपर्क करता था। खून देवेंद्र उपलब्ध कराता था। बैंक में उपलब्ध एक यूनिट खून में से वह 200 एमएल निकालकर शेष 200 एमएल खून त्यागी को देता था। बाकी 200 एमएल में वह 200 एमएल डिस्टिल्ड वाटर या सेलाइन मिलाकर उसे 400 एमएल बना देता था।

फिर ब्लड बैग को सीलबंद कर फ्रीज में रख देता था। इससे उसकी चोरी नहीं पकड़ी गई। उसे 200 एमएल खून बेचने के एवज में 1100 रुपए मिलते थे। ब्लड बैंक में मरीज के जो भी परिजन खून लेने आते, उन्हें पानी मिला यही खून दे दिया जाता था।

नेटवर्क 3 अस्पतालाें के सिक्याेरिटी गार्ड के नाम और नंबर बताए

पूछताछ में अजय त्यागी ने खुलासा किया है कि सिक्योरिटी गार्ड और निजी अस्पतालों के कर्मचारियों तक उसका नेटवर्क फैला है। उसने तीन निजी अस्पतालों के सिक्योरिटी गार्ड के नंबर और जेएएच में सक्रिय कुछ ब्लड डोनर के नाम भी बताए हैं, जाे पैसा लेकर खून देते हैं।

इन सभी की सूची पुलिस ने बनाई है। अगले कुछ दिनाें में पुलिस इनसे पूछताछ करेगी। त्यागी ने बताया कि वह 300 रुपए कमीशन का लालच देता था। अपना नंबर इन्हें देता था। जब किसी मरीज के परिजन खून के लिए कर्मचारी या गार्ड से संपर्क करते तो वह अजय का नंबर दे देते थे।

इस तरह वह पूरा नेटवर्क चला रहा था।

टारगेट किन्हें खून बेचा, फर्जी सील और रसीद छापने वालों से भी पूछताछ

एएसपी सतेंद्र सिंह तोमर ने बताया कि अब टारगेट यह पता करना है कि इस गिरोह ने किन्हें खून बेचा। इसका कोई रिकॉर्ड नहीं है, लेकिन उससे पूछताछ चल रही है। फर्जी सील बनाने वाले और रसीद छापने वालों से भी पूछताछ चल रही है। इन्होंने बिना अधिकृत पत्र के सील और रसीद कैसे बना दी।

