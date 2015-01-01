पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • KP Yadav, Who Defeated Scindia, Got 6 Seats, Leaving The Place On The Platform, The Distance Remained

सिंधिया-केपी न मिले, न बोले:सिंधिया को हराने वाले सांसद केपी यादव को 6 सीट छोड़कर मिली मंच पर जगह, बनी रही दूरी

ग्वालियर20 मिनट पहले
फोटो में पहले नंबर पर बैठे सांसद केपी यादव, उनसे 6 सीट छोड़कर बैठे राज्यसभा सांसद ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया।
  • फूलबाग मैदान पर आयोजित किसान सम्मेलन में एक मंच पर थे दोनों नेता

लोकसभा चुनाव हारने के बाद पहली बार ग्वालियर में एक ही मंच पर राज्यसभा सांसद ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया और उन्हें हार का स्वाद चखाने वाले गुना सांसद केपी यादव आमने-सामने थे, लेकिन दोनों ने एक-दूसरे से दूरियां बनाकर रखीं। सिंधिया और केपी के बीच में 6 सीट का अंतर था। सातवें नंबर पर केपी बैठे थे। दोनों ने न तो एक-दूसरे से मुलाकात की और न ही अभिवादन किया।

बुधवार को फूलबाग मैदान पर किसान सम्मेलन का आयोजन किया गया था। इसमें ग्वालियर-चंबल अंचल के सभी जिलों से किसानों को आमंत्रित किया गया था। ऐसे में अंचल के गुना लोकसभा सीट से सांसद और सिंधिया को वर्ष 2019 में पहली बार हार का स्वाद चखाने वाले भाजपा के केपी यादव भी आए थे। मंच पर केपी बैठे थे और राज्यसभा सांसद सिंधिया को आना था। सिंधिया, केन्द्रीय मंत्री नरेन्द्र सिंह तोमर के साथ आए। सभी ने उनका स्वागत किया।

वह मंच पर अपने स्थान पर बैठ गए। इसके बाद अन्य नेता भी अपनी-अपनी जगह बैठे। सिंधिया को हराने वाले केपी को ज्योतिरादित्य से दूर 7वीं सीट मिली। दोनों कार्यक्रम में एक-दूसरे से एक बार भी नहीं बोले।

सिंधिया-तोमर समर्थकों में नारेबाजी की होड़

किसान सम्मेलन के लिए नई दिल्ली से केन्द्रीय मंत्री नरेन्द्र सिंह और राज्यसभा सांसद ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया एक साथ आए। विमानतल से बाहर निकलने के बाद दोनों के समर्थकों ने उनको घेर लिया। इसके बाद सिंधिया समर्थक अपने नेता और तोमर समर्थक अपने नेता के जिंदाबाद के नारे लगा रहे थे। ऐसा लग रहा था, जैसे दोनों नेताओं के समर्थक अपने-अपने नेता की शक्ति का प्रदर्शन कर रहे थे।

