मारपीट-तोड़फोड़ का वीडियो वायरल:ग्वालियर में जमीन को लेकर हमला, सड़क पर गाड़ियां तोड़ी, महिलाओं को पीटा, 5 घायल

ग्वालियर
बदनापुरा में मारपीट करते हुए हमलावर
  • पुरानी छावनी के बदनापुर की घटना

शहर के बदनापुर में शासकीय जमीन पर रास्ते को लेकर दो पक्ष भिड़ गए। सोमवार सुबह हमले का वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुआ है। एक पक्ष से 20 से 25 लोगों ने दूसरे पक्ष पर हमला कर दिया। लाठी डंडे लेकर घर मे घुसकर तोड़फोड़ और सड़क पर दौड़ा दौड़ा कर पीटा है। घटना में 5 घायल हुए हैं। पुलिस ने घायलों को उपचार के लिए भेजने के बाद मामला दर्ज किया है।

पुरानी छावनी थानाक्षेत्र स्थित बदनापुरा निवासी चेन सिंह के घर के पीछे शासकीय जमीन है। यहीं से चेन सिंह के घर का रास्ता है। जबकि पड़ोस में रहने वाले सुदीश सिंह धनावत खुद को भाजपा नेता बताकर क्षेत्र में रौब झाड़ते हैं। रविवार को इसी जमीन पर कब्जा करने को लेकर दोनों पक्ष में झगड़ा हो गया। जिस पर सुदीश अपने परिवार के 20 से 25 लोगों के साथ पहुंचा और घर मे घुसकर हमला कर दिया। हमलावरों ने महिलाओं, बच्चों को डंडों से पीटा, सड़क पर रखी गाड़िया फोड़ी। करीब 20 मिनट तक हमलावर हंगामा मचाते रहे। पुलिस ने सूचना के बाद मौके पर पहुंचकर स्थिति को संभाला और घायलों को अस्पताल पहुंचाया है। चेन सिंह की शिकायत पर सुदीश, उसका भाई लालो, 20 अन्य पर मामला दर्ज किया है।

हमले का वीडियो वायरल

सोमवार सुबह बदनपुरा में मारपीट का वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो गया है। वीडियो सामने आने के बाद एसपी ने हमलावरों की जल्द गिरफ्तारी के निर्देश दिए हैं।

