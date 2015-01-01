पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

डीआरडीओ:इसी महीने मिलेगी जमीन, कम होगा प्रतिबंध का दायरा

ग्वालियर4 घंटे पहले
सिटी सेंटर क्षेत्र से डीआरडीओ की लैब को शिफ्ट करने के लिए महाराजपुरा पर जमीन इसी महीने दी जाएगी। इसके बाद डीआरडीओ प्रबंधन काम शुरू कराया जाएगा और सिटी सेंटर स्थित मौजूदा लैब परिसर से प्रतिबंध का दायरा भी कम होगा। अधिकारियों के अनुसार, इस महीने जमीन की प्रक्रिया पूरी हो जाएगी। ये प्रतिबंधित दायरा जमीन मिलने के बाद 200 मीटर से घटाकर 50 मीटर और लैब शिफ्ट होने के बाद 10 मीटर किया जाना है।

ऐसा होने पर दो चरणों में डीआरडीओ के आसपास बनी 122 सरकारी व निजी संपत्तियां कार्रवाई के दायरे से बाहर हो जाएंगी और करीब 9 हजार करोड़ रुपए की संपत्ति बच जाएंगी। कलेक्टर कौशलेंद्र विक्रम सिंह का कहना है कि डीआरडीओ को जमीन दिए जाने की कागजी प्रक्रिया पूरी हो गई है चुनाव की व्यस्तता के कारण इस प्रक्रिया में देरी हुई है इस महीने जमीन दे दी जाएगी।

डीआरडीओ लैब के लिए महाराजपुरा एयरबेस के सामने की पट्‌टी पर 8 सर्वे नंबरों की 140 एकड़ जमीन आवंटित की गई है। प्लानिंग के अनुसार यहां सिर्फ लैब बनाई जाएगी और सिटी सेंटर स्थित डीआरडीओ कैंपस में आवास और लैब का कुछ हिस्सा रहेगा। सिटी सेंटर कैंपस कुल 70 एकड़ जमीन में बना हुआ है जिसमें रक्षा विहार के आवास भी हैं।

