पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

लाइट एंड साउंड शो का आयोजन:ग्वालियर का इतिहास बताने वाले लाइट एंड साउंड शो अगले सप्ताह से

ग्वालियर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

पर्यटकों को किले पर ग्वालियर का इतिहास बताने वाले लाइट एंड साउंड शो को 3 डी प्रोजेक्शन में बदलने का मामला फिलहाल रोक दिया गया है। अब मप्र राज्य पर्यटन विकास निगम लॉकडाउन में बंद किए गए शो को फिर से चालू करने की तैयारी में जुट गया है।

उम्मीद है कि अगले सप्ताह तक पर्यटक फिर से किले पर अभिनेता अमिताभ बच्चन कीआवाज में ग्वालियर का इतिहास सुन व देख सकेंगे। हिंदी और अंग्रेजी में चलने होने वाले शो का समय शाम 6:30 से 7:15 बजे तक हिंदी में व 7:30 से 8:15 तक अंग्रेजी में रहेगा।

कोरोना काल का सबसे पहला लॉकडाउन 24 मार्च को शुरू हो गया था। तभी से किले पर संचालित लाइट एंड साउंड शो को बंद कर दिया गया था। मप्र पर्यटन बोर्ड ने इसे 3 डी प्रोजेक्शन से सुसज्जित करने के लिए प्लान फाइनल टेंडर भी कर दिए थे।

लेकिन शासन के आदेश के बाद 4.80 करोड़ रुपए में होने वाला अपग्रेडेशन का काम फिलहाल टाल दिया गया है। प्रभारी कार्यपालन यंत्री जितेंद्र भारद्वाज का कहना है कि रिनोवेशन का काम अभी रोक दिया गया है।
जल्दी शुरू करेंगे शो
लाइट एंड साउंड शो को शुरू करने के निर्देश मुख्यालय से मिले हैं। हम दो-चार दिन में किले पर शो को शुरू कर देंगे। पहले की तरह शो हिंदी और अंग्रेजी में ही चलेगा।
एमएस राणा, आरएम, पर्यटन विकास निगम

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें