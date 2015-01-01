पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फर्जीवाड़ा:ग्वालियर के डबरा में लोकायुक्त ने पकड़ा फर्जी आरआई

ग्वालियर22 मिनट पहले
रिश्वत लेते हुए

ग्वालियर। लोकायुक्त की टीम ने एक शिकायत के बाद डबरा के लोक सेवा केंद्र पर छापा मारकर फर्जी आर आई को पकड़ा है। इसने एक जमीन के नक्शा में काम के बदले 20 हजार रुपए मांगे थे। जब लोकायुक्त ने पकड़ा तो आरोपी ने रिटार्यड एस एलआर और एक एस एलआर का नाम लिया। आरोपी को हिरासत में लेकर जिनके सरंक्षण में वो काम कर रहा था सभी पर भ्रष्टाचार का मामला दर्ज किया है।

ग्वालियर लोकायुक्त टीम ने डबरा में बड़ी कार्रवाई की है। बुधवार शाम को अपने आप को आरआई बताने वाले सोबरन सिंह निवासी डबरा को गिरफ्तार किया है। सोबरन एक लोकसेवा केंद्र चलाता है। साथ ही खुद को आरआई बताता है। एक दिन पहले जब डबरा निवासी लखपत सिंह उर्फ लख्खा उससे जमीन के नक्शे में कुछ काम के लिए गया तो उसनें 20 हजार रुपए मांगे। बाद में 15 हजार में बात तय हुई।जिस पर पीड़ित ने लोकायुक्त एसपी से शिकायत की। जिस पर निरीक्षक कवींद्र सिंह की टीम बुधवार शाम डबरा पहुंची और आरोपी को 15 हजार रुपए के साथ पकड़ा। पर बाद में पता लगा कि वो आरआई है ही नहीं। पूछताछ में आरोपी ने रिटायर्ड एसएलआर बलराम मोदी और एसएलआर रविनंदन तिवारी के सरंक्षण में काम करने की बात कही है। लोकायुक्त पुलिस ने आरोपी सहित तीनो पर मामला दर्ज किया है।

