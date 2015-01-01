पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चंदन नगर:माेबाइल नहीं दिलाया ताे सातवीं के छात्र ने लगा ली फांसी

ग्वालियरएक घंटा पहले
माेबाइल न मिलने पर सातवीं के छात्र द्वारा फांसी लगाकर जान देने का मामला सामने अाया है। घटना उपनगर ग्वालियर के चंदन नगर की है। छात्र ने पिता से माेबाइल दिलाने की मांग की थी लेकिन टैक्सी ड्राइवर पिता ने वेतन मिलने पर दिलाने का वादा किया था। इसके बाद सब ठीक हाे गया था फिर भाी छात्र ने खुदकुशी कर ली। जिस वक्त छात्र ने फांसी लगाई, घर पर वह अकेला ही था।

पुलिस के मुताबिक, सोमवार दोपहर काे 14 वर्षीय गौरव ने पिता किशनपाल जादाैन के साथ घर पर खाना खाया था। परिवार के अन्य सदस्य भी खाना खा रहे थे। इसी दौरान गौरव ने पिता से मोबाइल दिलाने को कहा था।

बकाैल पिता, उन्हाेंने गाैरव से कहा था कि अगले माह वेतन मिलने पर मोबाइल दिला देंगे। इसके बाद वह मान भी गया था और ऐसा बिलकुल नहीं कुछ नहीं लगा था कि वह इससे नाखुश है। इसके बाद वह टैक्सी चलाने के लिए चले गए। उनकी पत्नी बड़े बेटे सौरव के साथ डॉक्टर के पास चलीं गई। कुछ समय बाद जब मां-बेटे घर लौटे ताे गौरव फांसी पर लटका था।

