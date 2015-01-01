पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:महाराज बाड़े पर सड़कों से हटाने थे हॉकर्स, पुलिस ने स्टॉपर लगाकर रास्ते ही बंद कर दिए

ग्वालियर39 मिनट पहले
महाराज बाड़े पर पुलिस ने बेरीकेड्स लगाकर रास्ता बंद कर दिया। फोटो: शाम 6.15 बजे।
  • दौलतगंज से आने वाले वाहनों को चिटनिस की गोठ से घुमाकर बाड़े की ओर निकालने से कारोबारी परेशान
  • ट्रैफिक लोड बढ़ा तो पुलिस ने छापेखाने के पास माधौगंज चौराहे वाले रास्ते को स्टॉपर लगाकर रोका

महाराज बाड़े पर ट्रैफिक व्यवस्थित करने के लिए सड़कें घेरकर कारोबार करने वाले हॉकर्स को हटाया जाना था, लेकिन पुलिस ने स्टॉपर लगाकर रास्ते ही बंद कर दिए। नतीजतन- कई लोग बिना खरीदारी के ही लौट गए, क्योंकि दौलतगंज की ओर से आने वाले वाहनों को चिटनिस की गोठ से घुमाकर महाराज बाड़े की तरफ निकाला जा रहा था। पुलिस अफसर दौलतगंज में बेहतर ट्रैफिक के लिए पेट्रोलिंग का दावा कर रहे थे, लेकिन इस रास्ते पर भी जाम लगा रहा। महाराज बाड़े पर सोमवार को तो यह हालात बन गए कि पहले हॉकर्स की दो लाइन थी, लेकिन सोमवार को हॉकर्स की चार लाइन लग गईं। हॉकर्स की संख्या दोगुनी हो गई।

दरअसल, दो दिन पहले महाराज बाड़े पर पुलिस अफसरों ने व्यापारियों के साथ बैठक की थी। इसमें हॉकर्स को हटाने की मांग व्यापारियों ने की थी। पुलिस ने भी हॉकर्स को हटाने का आश्वासन दिया। इसके बाद रविवार को एसपी अमित सांघी खुद अधीनस्थ अफसरों के साथ महाराज बाड़ा और आसपास के बाजारों में घूमे। इस दौरान निर्णय लिया गया कि दौलतगंज और दो अन्य रास्तों पर ट्रैफिक सुधार के लिए ट्रैफिक पुलिस पेट्रोलिंग करेगी।

हॉकर्स नहीं हटे, व्यापार पर पड़ा असर

महाराज बाड़ा : सड़क घेरकर बैठे हॉकर्स की वजह से सुभाष मार्केट, नजरबाग मार्केट के रास्ते बंद हो गए। इस वजह से खरीदार अंदर नहीं जा पाए। इसके अलावा महाराज बाड़े पर ट्रैफिक न जाने की वजह से सराफा बाजार इलाके में भी लोग नहीं पहुंच पाए।
सराफा बाजार: यहां से भी नहीं हटाई गईं गाड़ियां। त्योहार में सराफा बाजार में रखी ऐसी गाड़ियों को हटाया जाना था, जो यहां पर स्थायी रूप से खड़ी होती हैं। तीन दिन में एक भी गाड़ी यहां से नहीं हटाई गई। इससे भी लोगों को परेशानी हो रही है।

कई लोग हुए परेशान
सोमवार शाम को जब ट्रैफिक लोड बढ़ा तो पुलिस ने छापेखाने के पास, माधौगंज चौराहे की तरफ जाने वाले रास्ते को स्टॉपर लगाकर रोक दिया। इसके चलते दौलतगंज की ओर से महाराज बाड़े की तरफ जाने वाले वाहन चालकों को चिटनिस की गोठ से रॉक्सी टॉकीज, माधौगंज चौराहा, गोरखी स्काउट होते हुए महाराज बाड़े जाना पड़ा। इस रास्ते पर ट्रैफिक बढ़ने से जाम लग गया। दौलतगंज से महाराज बाड़ा पहुंचने के लिए करीब 5 मिनट लगते हैं, लेकिन पुलिस की इस व्यवस्था से 30 से 40 मिनट लग गए। इसके चलते कई वाहन चालक महाराज बाड़ा जाने की जगह रॉक्सी पुल होते हुए वापस लौट गए।

