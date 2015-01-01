पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

योजना:महाराजपुरा क्षेत्र में बढ़ेगी बसाहट, दो आवासीय प्रोजेक्ट के साथ बनाए जाएंगे मॉल और बाजार

ग्वालियरएक घंटा पहले
  • भिंड रोड पर गिरगांव में गिरनार के नाम से बसेगा नया शहर, एलआईजी और ईडब्ल्यूएस का निर्माण शुरू

मध्यप्रदेश हाउसिंग बोर्ड महाराजपुरा के आसपास एक और नया शहर बसाने जा रहा है। दो प्रोजेक्ट में पहला प्रोजेक्ट गिरनार परिसर होगा। यह परिसर आकार लेने लगा है। यहां पर 372 आवासों को बनाने का काम शुरू कर दिया गया है।

कुछ भवनों में छत तक काम भी पूरा कर लिया गया है। दूसरा प्रोजेक्ट गिरगांव के नाम से गिरगांव, खेरिया मिर्धा और शेखूपुरा की जमीन पर बसाया जाएगा। यहां पर 2500 प्लॉट व आवास बनाए जाएंगे। पहले चरण की योजना में 900 प्लाॅट बेचे जाएंगे।

इनमें 600-1200 वर्ग फीट के प्लाॅट रहेंगे। ड्यूपलैक्स और स्वतंत्र आवास भी बनाने की योजना है। दोनों प्रोजेक्ट 47.83 हेक्टेयर भूमि पर बसेंगे। दोनों ही प्रोजेक्ट के साथ कामर्शियल सेक्टर का प्रावधान किया गया है।

यहां मॉल और बाजार भी बनाए जाएंगे ताकि लोगों को रोजमर्रा की जरूरतों के लिए शहर के बाजारों में न जाना पड़े।

बोर्ड के अधिकारियों को आयुक्त भरत यादव का सीधा संदेश है कि कार्यों की गुणवत्ता पर विशेष ध्यान रखा जाए। हाउसिंग बोर्ड की दीनदयाल नगर योजना सफल हो चुकी है। यह ग्वालियर में मुरार, बाड़ा और हजीरा के बाद चौथा शहर जाना जाता है।

240 एलआईजी एवं 132 ईडब्ल्यूएस मकान बनाए जा रहे हैं

गिरनार परिसर: गिरगांव आवासीय योजना, अटल आश्रय योजना के सामने उक्त प्रोजेक्ट पर काम चल रहा है। 240 एलआईजी के अलावा 132 ईडब्ल्यूएस मकान बनाए जा रहे हैं। ईडब्ल्यूएस की कीमत 6.50 लाख और एलआईजी की कीमत 12.30 लाख रुपए रखी गई है।

ईडब्ल्यूएस का साइज 25.65 वर्ग मीटर और एलआईजी का साइज 46.74 वर्ग मीटर रखा गया है। इसके पहले चरण में 90 एलआईजी और 35 ईडब्ल्यूएस के साथ 5 दुकानें भी बनाई जा रही हैं। दूसरे चरण में 150 एलआईजी और 96 ईडब्ल्यूएस आवास बनाए जाएंगे। यह 18.468 हेक्टेयर भूमि पर बनेगा।

इसके लिए 18.46 करोड़ रुपए का भुगतान शासन को किया जा चुका है। यह प्रोजेक्ट 5.33 हेक्टेयर भूमि पर बन रहा है।

गिरगांव प्रोजेक्ट: यह प्रोजेक्ट गिरगांव, खेरिया मिर्धा और शेखूपुरा की जमीन पर बनेगा। यहां पर पहले चरण में 900 प्लाॅट का प्लान तैयार हो चुका है। इसमें 600 से 1200 वर्ग फीट तक के प्लाॅट रहेंगे। जैसे-जैसे प्रोजेक्ट आगे बढ़ेगा। इसके लिए जमीन लेकर काम प्रारंभ किया जाएगा। बोर्ड का यहां पर ड्यूप्लैक्स और स्वतंत्र आवास बनाने की भी प्लानिंग है।

चौड़ी सड़कों के साथ पार्क भी

प्रोजेक्ट में लोगों की सुविधा का भी ध्यान रखा गया है। यहां रहने वालों का सामान खरीदने के लिए महाराज बाड़ा, मुरार तक नहीं जाना पड़े। इसके लिए मॉल, बाजार और पार्क भी बनाए जाएंगे। पेयजल और ड्रेनेज सिस्टम की उचित व्यवस्था रखी जाएगी। चौड़ी-चौड़ी सड़कें रहेंगी, जिससे भविष्य में दिक्कत नहीं आए।

प्रोजेक्ट की गुणवत्ता को प्राथमिकता

गिरगांव के पास जो योजना लांच की गई हैं। उसमें लोगों की सहूलियतों का खास ध्यान रखा गया है। हमारी पहली प्राथमिकता है कि निर्माण कार्य की गुणवत्ता उचित हो, इसके निर्देश संबंधित अधिकारियों को दिए जा चुके हैं। दोनों साइट का निरीक्षण भी करने आऊंगा।

भरत यादव, आयुक्त मप्र गृह निर्माण एवं अधोसंरचना विकास मंडल

