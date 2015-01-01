पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना की दूसरी लहर:ग्वालियर में अब रात 8 बजे से बंद होंगे बाजार, शादियों के लिए 11 बजे तक छूट

ग्वालियर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
किलागेट पर बंद सराफा बाजार की दुकानें। समय- रात 8:10 बजे
  • को रोकने प्रशासन की तैयारी, सार्वजनिक स्थान पर थूकने पर देना होगा एक हजार का जुर्माना
  • सब्जी मंडी, फल मंडी और दूध डेयरियों पर कोई प्रतिबंध नहीं
  • रेस्टोरेंट 10.30 पर बंद होंगे, पेट्रोल पंप, मेडिकल खुले रहेेंगे

कोरोना के बढ़ते संक्रमण पर रोक लगाने के लिए अब शहर के बाजार रात 8 बजे से सुबह 6 बजे तक बंद रखने का आदेश कलेक्टर काैशलेंद्र विक्रम सिंह ने जारी कर दिया गया है। आदेश तत्काल प्रभाव से प्रभावी रहेगा। हालांकि, रेस्टोरेंट और खान-पान की अन्य दुकानें रात 10.30 बजे तक खुली रहेंगी।

बिना मास्क लगाए मिलने पर 100 रुपए का जुर्माना भरना हाेगा। विशेष परिस्थिति में जुर्माने की राशि 500 रुपए तक हाे सकती है। सार्वजनिक स्थान पर थूकते पाए जाने पर एक हजार रुपए तक का जुर्माना वसूल किया जाएगा।

कंटेनमेंट जोन में लॉकडाउन आगामी आदेश तक जारी रहेगा। ऐसे क्षेत्रों में संबंधित क्षेत्र के एसडीएम और इंसीडेंट कमांडर की मंजूरी से ही किसी भी तरह की गतिविधि संचालित की जा सकेगी। एडीएम किशोर कन्याल के मुताबिक बारात व सवारी वाहनों पर किसी तरह की बंदिश नहीं रहेगी।

छोटे धर्म स्थलों पर श्रद्धालुओं की संख्या एसडीएम तय करेंगे

शादियां: खुले स्थानों पर 100 से अधिक लोग मौजूद रह सकेंगे पर रात 11 बजे तक। इसके बाद वर-वधू पक्ष के अधिकतम 200 या फिर क्षमता का 50% लोग मौजूद रहेंगे।
धर्मस्थल: छोटे धर्म स्थलों पर श्रद्धालुओं की संख्या एसडीएम तय करेंगे।
स्कूल: कक्षा एक से 8 तक सभी स्कूल 31 दिसंबर तक बंद रहेंगे।
एसपी एवं इंसीडेंट कमांडर, रोको-टोको अभियान सहित इस आदेश का पालन सुनिश्चित कराएंगे।

