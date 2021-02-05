पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हाइवे पर ट्रक चालक से लूट:गले पर चाकू अड़ाकर नकाबपोश बदमाश लूट ले गए नकदी, मोबाइल

ग्वालियर41 मिनट पहले
हाइवे प लूट की वारदात के बाद ट्रक के साथ खड़ा चालक, ऊपर बदमाशों के पथराव से टूटा कांच - Dainik Bhaskar
हाइवे प लूट की वारदात के बाद ट्रक के साथ खड़ा चालक, ऊपर बदमाशों के पथराव से टूटा कांच
  • -सोमवार-मंगलवार दरमियानी रात बायपास की घटना - पुरानी छावनी पुलिस ने जांच में लिया मामला

हाइवे पर चार नकाबपोश बदमाशों ने एक बार फिर वारदात को अंजाम दिया है। मुरैना से गिट्‌टी भरने बिलौआ जा रहे ट्रक के चालक को गले पर चाकू अड़ाकर बंधक बनाया और 6500 रुपए, मोबाइल व गाड़ी के कागज छीन ले गए। वारदात सोमवार-मंगलवार दरमियानी रात 2 बजे बायपास की है। घटना की सूचना एक राहगीर की मदद से पीड़ित ने डायल 100 पर दी। रात को ही पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और जांच के बाद बदमाशों की छानबीन की, लेकिन कोई हाथ नहीं लगा है।

मुरैना के भानपुरा गांव निवासी 40 वर्षीय बलराम सिंह पुत्र बहादुर सिंह गुर्जर ट्रक चालक है। सोमवार रात वह मुरैना से गिट्‌टी भरने के लिए ग्वालियर के बिलौआ के लिए निकले थे। पुरानी छावनी थाना के पास से साड़ा रोड होते हुए अभी वह बायपास पर पहुंचे ही थे कि उनके ट्रक में कुछ खराबी आ गई। अपने स्तर पर गाड़ी को चेक किया पर समझ नहीं आया। इस पर ट्रक मालिक को सूचना देकर वह गाड़ी लॉक कर केबिन के अंदर सो गए। उन्हें मदद के लिए दूसरी गाड़ी आने का इंतजार था, लेकिन तभी चार नकाबपोश बदमाशों ने धावा बोल दिया।

चाकू अड़ाकर की लूट

चार बदमाशों ने ट्रक के केबिन के दरवाजे पर दस्तक दी। पर चालक ने दरवाजा नहीं खोला। इस पर बदमाशों ने पत्थर मारकर कांच फोड़ने शुरू कर दिए। ड्राइवर सीट के पास का कांच फोड़कर अंदर से गेट अनलॉक कर दिया। चालक बलराम को बाहर निकालकर पीटा और गले पर चाकू अड़ा दिया। इसके बाद उससे 6500 रुपए, मोबाइल व अन्य सामान लूटकर वहीं झाड़ियों में समा गए।

पुलिस ने की सर्चिंग नहीं मिले बदमाश

घटना की सूचना राहगीर की मदद से ट्रक चालक ने पुलिस को दी। पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची। पुलिस ने झाड़ियों में सर्चिंग भी की, लेकिन कोई आरोपी पुलिस के हाथ नहीं आया है। इस हाइवे पर काफी समय बाद ट्रक चालक के साथ वारदात हुई है। पुलिस मामले की पड़ताल कर रही है।

