रंगदारी:रुपए न देने पर दिन में मेडिकल स्टोर कर्मचारी को पीटा, रात में संचालक पर भी किया हमला

ग्वालियर
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
  • कंपू स्थित विजय नगर का मामला, पुलिस ने प्रकरण दर्ज कर जांच शुरू की

कंपू इलाके के विजय नगर में एक हजार रुपए की रंगदारी न देने पर तीन बदमाशों ने मेडिकल कारोबारी के साथ रात में और उसके कर्मचारियों के साथ दिन में मारपीट कर दी। पुलिस ने स्टोर संचालक को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराने के बाद हमलावरों के खिलाफ हत्या के प्रयास का मामला दर्ज कर लिया है।

जानकारी के अनुसार अस्पताल रोड पर परिवार फार्मेंसी के संचालक दिनेश पुत्र रमेश जेतवानी निवासी सिकंदर कंपू बुधवार की रात मेडिकल स्टोर बंद कर कार से घर जा रहे थे। इसी दौरान विजय नगर में अनिल कुशवाह, अमन शर्मा व उनके दो साथियों‌ ने दिनेश को रोका और कार से खींच कर सड़क पर पटक दिया। हमलावरों ने सड़क पर दिनेश की हॉकी व डंडों से मारपीट कर दी। घटना की सूचना पर पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची तब तक हमलावर फरार हो गए। पुलिस ने घायल को उपचार के लिए अस्पताल के डॉक्टर घायल की स्थिति को देखते हुए उन्हें आईसीयू में भर्ती कर दिया है। पुलिस ने घायल की रिपोर्ट हमलावरों के खिलाफ हत्या के प्रयास का मामला दर्ज कर लिया है।

बदमाशों ने कर्मचारियों को सरियों से पीटा
पुलिस के अनुसार हमलावर बुधवार की रात हमले से पहले दोपहर में दिनेश के मेडिकल स्टोर पर भी पहुंंचे थे और वहां पर मौजूद कर्मचारी लखनलाल साहू व संतोष से एक हजार रुपए की रंगदारी मांगी थी। कर्मचारियों द्वारा रुपए देने से मना करने पर आरोपियों ने उन कर्मचारियों पर सरियों से हमला कर दिया। हमले में संतोष को गंभीर चोट आई थी। इस मामले में भी पुलिस ने आरोपियों के खिलाफ घायल लखन लाल की शिकायत पर मामला दर्ज किया था।

