मौसम:दक्षिण अरब सागर में तूफान से उछला पारा, ठंड से मिली राहत, तापमान भी 9.3 डिग्री रहा

ग्वालियर11 मिनट पहले
बुधवार सुबह ठंड कम रही और धूप भी निकली, सुबह सुबह पड़ाव पुल का दृश्य

दक्षिण अरब सागर में आये तूफान से अंचल सहित ग्वालियर जिले का मौसम भी प्रभावित रहा है। लगातार चार दिन से कम हो रहे तापमान में अचानक उछाल आया है। बुधवार को न्यूनतम तापमान 9.3 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया है। जो सामान्य से सिर्फ 1.4 ही कम है। इससे सुबह सुबह ठंड का कम ही अहसास हुआ है। पर 3 दिन बाद कोहरे के साथ ठंड लौटेगी।

बीते 4 दिन से शहर के न्यूनतम तापमान में गिरावट जारी थी। इससे रात में कड़ाके की ठंड का सामना करना पड़ रहा था। उत्तर से आने वाली ठंडी हवा ने रात के साथ साथ दिन में भी ठंडक बढ़ा दी थी, लेकिन दक्षिण अरब सागर में आए तूफान की कारण मौसम प्रभावित हो गया है। बुधवार को न्यूनतम तापमान में हलकी बढ़त दर्ज हुई। सुबह 8 बजे तक ही ठंड का अहसास हुआ है। बुधवार को न्यूनतम तापमान 9.3 डिग्री रहा है जो सुबह 8:30 बजे तक 12.4 डिग्री तक पहुंच गया जिस कारण दिन में गर्म कपड़े पहनने की जरूरत नहीं पड़ रही थी। रात में ठंड से राहत रही। जबकि मंगलवार को दिन का पारा 26.3 रहा था।

इन कारणों से प्रभावित हो रहा मौसम

मौसम विभाग से वैज्ञानिक सीके उपाध्याय ने बताया कि दक्षिण अरब सागर में चक्रवातीय तूफान तमिलनाडु तट पर टकरा गया है। राजस्थान के ऊपर भी एक चक्रवातीय घेरा मजबूत हो रहा है। बंगाल की खाड़ी व अरब सागर से नमी आना शुरू हो गई है। इस कारण पूर्वी मध्य प्रदेश में बारिश के आसार हैं, ग्वालियर चंबल संभाग में 26 और 27 नवंबर को बादल छा सकते हैं। बादलों से रात का तापमान बढ़ेगा। जम्मू कश्मीर में पश्चिमी विक्षोभ सक्रीय है। पश्चिमी विक्षोभ 27 नवंबर को कमजोर पड़ जाएगा। इसके कमजोर पड़ने के बाद ठंड फिर से शुरू होगी।

ऐसे चला पारा

समय तापमान

3.30 9.3

5:30 10.4

8:30 12.4

