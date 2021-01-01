पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पदयात्रा:मंत्री ने निकाली पदयात्रा, लोगों ने बताईं अपनी समस्याएं

ग्वालियर
  • ऊर्जा मंत्री ने अपनी विधानसभा में लोगों से सड़क, बिजली व पानी पर की चर्चा

ऊर्जा मंत्री प्रद्युम्न सिंह तोमर ने शुक्रवार को अपनी विधानसभा क्षेत्र में पदयात्रा निकाली और इस दौरान बिजली, पानी, सड़क, सफाई के मुद्दों पर क्षेत्र के लोगों से बात की। कांचमिल, प्रगति नगर, रेशम मिल, आरा मिल, तानसेन नगर, बिरला नगर, न्यू कॉलोनी, हजीरा के इलाकों में लोगों से मिले तो इस दौरान कई लोगों ने बिजली संबंधी समस्याओं को लेकर मंत्री से शिकायत कीं।

कांचमिल में भूरेलाल भदौरिया ने बताया कि उनकी आर्थिक स्थिति अच्छी नहीं है और उनका बिल 9000 रुपए का हो गया है। मंत्री ने कंपनी के उप महाप्रबंधक पीके हजेला को निर्देश दिए कि भूरेलाल को किश्तों में बिल चुकाने की सुविधा दें। न्यू चंदन नगर के अजीत सिंह भदौरिया सहित अन्य लोगों ने मंत्री से मांग की कि उनके यहां जो ट्रांसफार्मर है, वह पहले से ही ओवरलोड है, इससे आए दिन फॉल्ट होते हैं।

यहां पर 100 केवीए का एक और ट्रांसफार्मर रखवाया जाए। मंत्री के निर्देश पर बिजली कंपनी ने 24 घंटे में अतिरिक्त ट्रांसफार्मर रखवाने का आश्वासन दिया। हजीरा क्षेत्र में खुले ट्रांसफॉर्मरों के आसपास फेंसिंग कराने की मांग पर मंत्री ने लोगों को सप्ताहभर में सभी खुले ट्रांसफॉर्मरों को फेसिंग से कवर कराने का भरोसा दिया। तानसेन नगर के कुछ लोगों द्वारा आंकलित खपत के बिल आने की शिकायत करने पर मंत्री ने अफसरों को शीघ्र समस्या के निराकरण करने एवं बिल न चुकाने के एवज में काटे गए कनेक्शन को जोड़ने के निर्देश दिए।

कांचमिल पार्क के पास बनेगी पुलिस चौकी: मंत्री ने पदयात्रा के दौरान कांचमिल पार्क का निरीक्षण किया। उन्होंने यहां मौजूद अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए कि पार्क के पास पुलिस चौकी बनाई जाए। इसमें सीसीटीवी कैमरे भी लगवाए जाएं। उन्होंने पार्क के सामने स्थित नाले को पाटने के साथ ही उसकी सफाई कराने के निर्देश भी दिए। शनिवार को सुबह नौ बजे सार्वजनिक धर्मशाला हथियापौर से पदयात्रा की शुरुआत होगी।

