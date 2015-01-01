पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Gwalior
  • Mobile Company's Collection Agent Went Missing After Picking Up Millions Of Rupees From The Market, Threatening The Phone

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

विश्वास में धोखा:मार्केट से लाखों रुपए उठाकर मोबाइल कंपनी का कलेक्शन एजेंट गायब, फोन पर धमका रहा

ग्वालियर25 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
  • गुरुवार सुबह पड़ाव थाना में हुआ मामला दर्ज
  • 9.58 लाख रूपए की हेराफेरी की

एक मोबाइल कंपनी का कलेक्शन एजेंट बीते दो दिन से गायब है। मोबाइल कंपनी के मालिक ने जब ऑडिट कराया तो पता लगा कि वह उनके 1.20 लाख रुपए सहित मार्केट 9.58 लाख रुपए लेकर धोखा दे गया है। घटना सांई बाबा मंदिर के पास की है। घटना का पता चलते ही कंपनी का मालिक एजेंट के घर पहुंचा, लेकिन वह नहीं मिला है। जब उसे मालिक के घर आने का पता लगा तो उसने पैसा नहीं लौटाने की बात कहकर फोन पर धमकाया है।

पड़ाव थाना स्थित सांई बाबा मंदिर के पास श्यामजी ट्रेडिंग कंपनी के नाम से दफ्तर है। इसके संचालक साहिल पुत्र दीनदयाल सिंघल हैं। यह वीवो मोबाइल के डिस्ट्रीब्यूटर है। पूरे शहर में यही वीवो कंपनी के मोबाइल की मांग को पूरी करते हैं। इनके यहां मार्केट के लिए कई एजेंट हैं। ए-2 महेश नगर गांधी रोड निवासी 41 वर्षीय भूपेन्द्र सिंह भदौरिया इसी फर्म में कलेक्शन एजेंट हैं। नवंबर 2020 में भूपेन्द्र ने सात दिन का अवकाश बीमारी के चलते लिया था। साथ ही उपचार के लिए कंपनी के मालिक से 1.20 लाख रुपए भी उधार लिए थे। भूपेन्द्र के अवकाश पर जाने के बाद जब कंपनी के मालिक साहिल ने ऑडिट कराया तो पता लगा कि बाजार से 6.28 लाख रुपए का कलेक्शन, भूपेन्द्र उठा चुका है, लेकिन उसने अभी तक कंपनी के बैंक खाते में जमा नहीं कराया। इसके बाद जब कलेक्शन एजेंट अवकाश से लौटकर आया तो उससे इस तरह बाजार से पैसा उठाने के बारे में पूछा गया। उसने बताया कि बीमारी में खर्च होने के चलते वह जमा नहीं कर पाया है, पर एक महीने में पूरा पैसा दे देगा। दो दिन पहले वह फिर बिना बताए गायब हो गया है। जब उसके अचानक लापता होने का पता लगा तो साहिल ने बाजार में जांच करवाई है। यहां पता चला है कि भूपेन्द्र ने 2 लाख रुपए बीते तीन दिन में बाजार से और उठाए हैं। कुल 9.58 लाख रुपए लेकर वह गायब हो गया है। इसके बाद बुधवार शाम को व्यापारी ने मामले में पड़ाव थाना में आवेदन दिया था। जिस पर गुरुवार सुबह धोखाधड़ी का मामला दर्ज कर लिया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें24 घंटे में सिर्फ 18 हजार संक्रमित मिले, यह बीते 6 महीने में सबसे कम, इलाज करा रहे 15 हजार मरीज कम हुए - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें