मेला में पहले दिन बिके 4.5 करोड़ के वाहन:बाइक से ज्यादा बिकीं कारें, पहले दिन 46 कार, एक बाइक व एक लोडिंग की हुई खरीद

ग्वालियर2 घंटे पहले
  • मेला के आरटीओ दफ्तर में हुआ 48 वाहनों का सत्यापन
  • रोड टैक्स में 50 फीसदी छूट का फायदा लेने उमड़े खरीदार

ग्वालियर व्यापार मेला के पहले ही दिन साढ़े चार करोड़ रुपए से ज्यादा के वाहन बिके हैं। बाइक से ज्यादा कार की खरीद हुई हैं। पहले दिन 48 वाहनों में से 46 कार, एक लोडिंग व एक बाइक है। इनके रजिस्ट्रेशन से पहले वैरीफिकेशन के लिए दस्तावेज मेला में परिवहन विभाग के ऑफिस में पहुंचे हैं। सत्यापन के बाद इनको रजिस्ट्रेशन जारी कर दिया जाएगा। मेला में पहले दिन का रिस्पोंस बता रहा है कि ऑटो मोबाइल कारोबार इस बार सारे रिकॉर्ड तोड़ देगा।

ग्वालियर की शान श्रीमंत माधवराव सिंधिया ग्वालियर व्यापार मेला की असली जान यहां ऑटो मोबाइल सेक्टर और इलेक्ट्रोनिक्स सेक्टर होते हैं। मेला 15 फरवरी से 15 अप्रैल तक लगना है। 16 फरवरी से मेला में ऑटो मोबाइल सेक्टर से वाहन बिकने शुरू हुए हैं। पहले ही दिन बंपर खरीदारी हुई है। बसंत पंचमी के अवसर पर खरीदारों ने जमकर वाहन खरीदे हैं। वर्ष 2021 के मेला का पहला वाहन शहर की साहिबा सक्सैना ने खरीदा है। इसके बाद मेला सेक्टर से धड़ाधड़ वाहन बिके हैं। मेला में पहले दिन 46 कार, 1 बाइक, एक लोडिंग वाहन बिका है। इनकी कीमत लगभग साढ़े चार करोड़ रुपए बताई जा रही है।

इस बार टूटेगा रिकॉर्ड

मेला में ऑटो मोबाइल सेक्टर का कारोबार पहले ही दिन आशा से ज्यादा अच्छा रहा है। व्यापारियों की माने तो पहले दिन का जो कारोबार है उससे लगता है कि इस साल मेला में वाहनों की खरीद का नया रिकॉर्ड बन सकता है।

आरटीओ कार्यालय पहुंचे दस्तावेज

आरटीओ एसपीएस चौहान ने बताया कि मेला के परिवहन विभाग के दफ्तर में 48 वाहनों के दस्तावेज रजिस्ट्रेशन से पहले सत्यापन के लिए पहुंचे हैं। इनमें से 46 कार हैं। इनका सत्यापन कराने के बाद रजिस्ट्रेशन कराया जा रहा है।

