जानलेवा कोरोना:इंदौर-भोपाल से ज्यादा मौतें ग्वालियर में, 6 दिन में 16 ने दम तोड़ा; काेराेना की दूसरी लहर ज्यादा घातक

ग्वालियरएक घंटा पहले
6 दिन में प्रदेश के तीन शहरों में कोरोना की स्थिति
  • 11 दिन में 14 से 15 हजार हुए मरीज

कोरोना की दूसरी लहर ज्यादा जानलेवा साबित हाे रही है। पिछले छह दिन में ग्वालियर में 16 लाेग काेराेना से जान गंवा चुके हैं। माैताें की ये संख्या इस अवधि में भाेपाल और इंदाैर में हाेने वाली माैताें से भी ज्यादा है। इसी तरह लगातार छठवें दिन रविवार काे शहर में एक सैकड़ा से अधिक नए कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज मिले। पिछले छह दिन में ही शहर में 702 नए मरीज मिले हैं।

17 नवंबर से लगातार संक्रमितों की संख्या 100 से अधिक निकल रही है और ऐसा एक भी दिन नहीं गया है, जब किसी की मौत नहीं हुई हो। कोरोना संक्रमण की दूसरी लहर कितनी घातक है, इसका अंदाजा इस बात से लग सकता है कि संक्रमिताें की संख्या 14 से 15 हजार पहुंचने में महज 11 दिन लगे। जबकि इससे पहले मरीजाें की संख्या 12 हजार से 13 हजार होने में 21 दिन और 13 हजार से 14 हजार पहुंचने में 14 दिन लगे थे।

डॉक्टर और किराना संचालक निकले संक्रमित
ग्वालियर | जिले में रविवार को 112 कोरोना संक्रमित मिले हैं। इनमें अल्कापुरी में रहने वाला व्यक्ति लुधियाना में रहता है दीपावली पर वह अपने घर आया था। 18 नवंबर को जांच कराई जिसमें वह पॉजिटिव निकला। इसके अलावा गांधी नगर निवासी डॉक्टर, दाल बाजार निवासी किराना संचालक, जिला न्यायालय में पदस्थ लीडर, तानसेन नगर निवासी टेबा कम्पनी का कर्मचारी व उसके 73 वर्षीय पिता पॉजिटिव मिले। जिला अस्पताल मुरार का सेवानिवृत्त टेक्नीशियन, फार्मा कंपनी का एमआर, 50 वर्षीय एलआईसी का एजेंट संक्रमित निकले हैं। जबकि पुलिस हाउसिंग में पदस्थ एसडीओ को दोबारा संक्रमित निकले हैं। जेएएच की जूनियर डॉक्टर भी संक्रमित निकली है।

