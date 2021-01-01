पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ग्वालियर व्यापार मेला:ऑटोमोबाइल सेक्टर के पास लगेंगी ज्यादा दुकानें

ग्वालियर41 मिनट पहले
व्यापारियों ने दुकानें लगाना शुरू कीं
व्यापारियों ने दुकानें लगाना शुरू कीं
  • मंत्री बोले- शासन स्तर पर चल रही है प्रक्रिया, जल्द जारी होंगे शुभारंभ के आदेश

ग्वालियर व्यापार मेले की सड़कों पर बैठकर सामान बेचने वाले फुटपाथियों को इस बार ऑटोमोबाइल सेक्टर के पास की खाली जगह पर शिफ्ट करने की तैयारी चल रही है। ताकि, मेले की सड़कों पर होने वाली भीड़ न जुट पाए और कोरोना संक्रमणकाल में सैलानियों के बीच डिस्टेंस मेंटेन हो सके। प्राधिकरण के पास ऑटोमोबाइल सेक्टर के नजदीक काफी जमीन खाली है और अभी उसका कोई उपयोग नहीं है।

इसलिए उक्त जगह पर एक सेक्टर फुटपाथियों के लिए बनाए जाने का प्रस्ताव है। ये प्रस्ताव नवंबर में तैयार हुआ था और अब मेला आयोजन के लिए शासन का आदेश आने के बाद इस प्रस्ताव पर अमल किया जाएगा। वहीं सूत्रों अनुसार मेला प्राधिकरण बोर्ड में अध्यक्ष-उपाध्यक्ष और सदस्यों की नियुक्ति किए जाने की तैयारी चल रही है। जो कि फरवरी के दूसरे सप्ताह तक पूरी हो सकती है।

इस मामले में एमएसएमई मंत्री ओमप्रकाश सकलेचा का कहना है कि सरकार द्वारा मेला आयोजित किया जाएगा और इसकी तैयारी भी चल रही है। बस कोविड को लेकर कुछ नियम तय होने के बाद जल्द ही आदेश भी जारी होगा।

फैसिलिटेशन सेंटर में मोबाइल कंपनियों को लाने की तैयारी

मेले में फैसिलिटेशन सेंटर में आईटी कंपनियों को लाने पर विचार चल रहा है। पिछले साल अक्टूबर-नवंबर में प्राधिकरण द्वारा विभिन्न आईटी कंपनियों के डीलर व प्रतिनिधियों से चर्चा की गई थी। ऐसे सेंटर में ऐसे 70 स्टॉल लगाने की तैयारी है। ताकि, सैलानियों को कंप्यूटर, लैपटॉप, टैबलेट, मोबाइल से जुड़े दूसरे सामान एक जगह पर मिल सकें। फैसिलिटेशन सेंटर के पास गार्डन क्षेत्र में शिल्प बाजार लगाया जाएगा।

व्यापारियों ने दुकानें लगाना शुरू कीं

मेले के झूला सेक्टर में कई व्यापारी झूले ले आए हैं और उन्हें लगाया जा रहा है। दूसरे सेक्टरों में खान-पान की दुकानें भी पहुंच रही हैं। सोमवार को मेला व्यापारी महासंघ ने व्यापारियों के साथ पहुंचकर दुकानें लगवाईं।

