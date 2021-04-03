पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Morning Sunshine, Cloudy Clouds And Evening Drizzle; Night's Mercury Soared 4.8 Degrees In 24 Hours

माैसम के तीन रंग:सुबह धूप, दाेपहर बादल और शाम काे बूंदाबांदी; रात का पारा 24 घंटे में 4.8 डिग्री चढ़ा

ग्वालियर2 घंटे पहले
गुरुवार रात को 8:35 बजे बारिश में निकले वाहन। स्थान: रेलवे स्टेशन - Dainik Bhaskar
गुरुवार रात को 8:35 बजे बारिश में निकले वाहन। स्थान: रेलवे स्टेशन
  • पश्चिमी विक्षाेभ और उत्तरी राजस्थान के ऊपर प्रेरित चक्रवात बनने के कारण बदले हालात

बसंत पंचमी के आने से दो सप्ताह पहले मौसम ने फिर से करवट ली है। गुुुरुवार को मौसम के तीन रंग देखने को मिले। सुबह धूप, दोपहर में बादल तो शाम को बूंदाबांदी हुई। बीते रोज से शहर में बादल डेरा जमाए हुए हैं। इससे रात का तापमान 24 घंटे के दौरान 4.8 डिग्री चढ़कर 13.8 डिग्री दर्ज हुआ। दिन का पारा 3.1 डिग्री लुढ़क गया। यह 27.3 डिग्री रिकॉर्ड हुआ। दिन के बाद रात का पारा चढ़ने से ठिठुरने वाली सर्दी पूरी तरह गायब है। 3 दिन बाद फिर से सर्दी वापसी करेगी। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार अगले 24 घंटे में ग्वालियर व दतिया में बूंदाबांदी की संभावन बनी हुई है।

आज भी हो सकती है बूंदाबांदी
पाकिस्तान के ऊपर पश्चिमी विक्षोभ सक्रिय है। साथ ही राजस्थान के ऊपर प्रेरित चक्रवात बना हुआ है। इससे अरब सागर से नमी आ रही है। इस कारण बूंदाबांदी हुई है।
-एके शुक्ला, वरिष्ठ मौसम वैज्ञानिक

क्यों हुई बूंदाबांदी
मौसम विभाग के अनुसार पाकिस्तान के ऊपर पश्चिमी विक्षोभ सक्रिय है। साथ ही उत्तरी राजस्थान के ऊपर प्रेरित चक्रवात बना हुआ है। गुजरात के ऊपर से ट्रफ लाइन गुजर रही है। इससे अंचल की ओर अरब सागर से नमी आ रही है। इस कारण ग्वालियर में बूंदाबांदी होने के साथ डेरा जमाए हुए हैं। पिछले दिन की तुलना में अधिकतम तापमान 3.1 डिग्री गिरावट के साथ 27.3 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। यह सामान्य से 3.5 डिग्री अधिक रहा। न्यूनतम तापमान 4.8 डिग्री बढ़त के साथ 13.8 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। यह सामान्य से 6.3 डिग्री अधिक रहा।

