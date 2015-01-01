पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शर्मनाक:शराब के लिए पैसे न देने पर मां को हंसिये से गोदा, 17 घाव हुए

ग्वालियर4 घंटे पहले
  • राय कॉलोनी में हुई घटना, 62 वर्षीय महिला की हालत गंभीर

एक युवक ने शराब पीने के लिए रुपए न देने पर मां पर जानलेवा हमला कर दिया। युवक ने हंसिये से मां के मुंह, जबड़े, कमर, पेट और हाथ सहित पूरे शरीर पर 17 जगह गहरे घाव कर दिए। पड़ोसी जब चीख सुनकर घर के अंदर पहुंचे तो वह बेरहमी से अपनी मां पर हंसिये से वार कर रहा था।

पड़ोसियों ने उसे पकड़कर पीटा, फिर उसकी मां को अस्पताल लेकर भागे। यह घटना उपनगर ग्वालियर की है। सीएसपी ग्वालियर नागेंद्र सिंह सिकरवार ने बताया कि उपनगर ग्वालियर स्थित राय कॉलोनी में रहने वालीं पुष्पा उर्फ मुन्नी देवी किरार (62) बेटे बृजकिशोर (32)के साथ रहती हैं। उनका बेटा शराब का नशा करता है। वह मां के साथ अक्सर मारपीट करता है।

शुक्रवार रात करीब 12 बजे वह शराब के नशे में घर पहुंचा और मां से 500 रुपए मांगे। जब उसकी मां ने पैसे देने से मना कर दिया तो उसने हंसिया उठाया और मां के सिर पर दे मारा। जैसे ही उसकी मां जमीन पर गिरी तो उसके शरीर पर लगातार हंसिये से वार किए। इससे उनके मुंह, जबड़े, कमर, पेट, हाथ सहित पूरे शरीर पर 17 जगह घाव हो गए। सूचना मिलने पर पुलिस सुबह घायल वृद्धा के बयान लेने पहुंची। महिला बोलने में भी असमर्थ है और उसकी हालत गंभीर बनी हुई है। पुलिस अारोपी की तलाश कर रही है।

