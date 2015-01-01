पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

योजना:एमपी आईडीसी ने एमपीईआरसी से मांगा औद्योगिक क्षेत्र में सस्ती बिजली सप्लाई के लिए लाइसेंस

ग्वालियर3 घंटे पहले
  • उद्योगपति बोले-नए लाइसेंस से बिजली के प्रति यूनिट भाव कम होंगे

मप्र इंडस्ट्रियल डवलपमेंट कॉर्पोरेशन ने मप्र इलेक्ट्रिसिटी रेगुलेटरी कमीशन (एमपीईआरसी) में याचिका दायर कर होशंगाबाद के बाबई औद्योगिक क्षेत्र में बिजली सप्लाई करने के लिए लाइसेंस मांगा है। जाहिर है कि जो काम डिस्कॉंम कंपनियां करती हैं, वह काम अब एमपी आईडीसी करना चाहता है। प्रदेश में बिजली सप्लाई करने वाली चार कंपनियां हैं। पहली पावर मैनेजमेंट कंपनी और इसके अधीन शेष तीन कंपनियां मध्य क्षेत्र, पूर्व क्षेत्र और पश्चिम क्षेत्र विद्युत वितरण कंपनी है। इनके माध्यम से ही प्रदेश में घरेलू, व्यावसायिक और औद्योगिक उपभोक्ताओं को बिजली सप्लाई की जाती है, लेकिन अब पांचवीं कंपनी के तौर पर एमपी आईडीसी ने दावा किया है।

दरअसल, उद्यमियों ने विभिन्न व्यापारिक संगठनों के प्लेटफॉर्म पर प्रदेश सरकार से इस बात की शिकायत की है कि उन्हें इंडस्ट्री लगाने और उसके संचालन के लिए जो बिजली उपलब्ध करवाई जा रही है, वह उन्हें 10 से 14 रुपए प्रति यूनिट तक पड़ जाती है। इतनी महंगी बिजली लेकर उन्हें इंडस्ट्री चलाना पड़ती है, उसमें भी फॉल्ट, ट्रिपिंग और पावर कट जैसी समस्याओं के चलते उनका प्रोडक्शन लॉस बढ़ता जा रहा है। इसलिए अव्वल तो उनको सस्ती बिजली मिले और दूसरा उसके मेंटेनेंस का काम डिस्कॉंम कंपनियों के बजाय एमपी आईडीसी को दिया जाए, क्योंकि इंडस्ट्री लगाने जमीन देने से लेकर उसे विकसित करने तक का काम एमपी आईडीसी करती है तो बिजली सप्लाई से लेकर उसके मेंटेनेंस का जिम्मा भी एमपी आईडीसी उठाए।

कमलनाथ की सरकार के समय से चल रही है कवायद
प्रदेश में जब कमलनाथ मुख्यमंत्री थे और प्रियवृत सिंह ऊर्जा मंत्री, उसी दौरान एमपी आईडीसी को बतौर बिजली कंपनी स्थापित कर औद्योगिक क्षेत्रों को बिजली सप्लाई करने का लाइसेंस देने को लेकर कवायद शुरू हो गई थी। शुरूआत होशंगाबाद के बाबई औद्योगिक क्षेत्र से की जानी थी। इसके बाद ग्वालियर, भोपाल और इंदौर के औद्योगिक क्षेत्रों में भी इसी तरह एमपी आईडीसी को ही बिजली सप्लाई करने का जिम्मा सौंपा जाना था।

प्रस्ताव बन गया, लेकिन कमलनाथ सरकार गिर गई। अब मौजूदा भाजपा की सरकार भी इसी काम को आगे बढ़ाने की कोशिश कर रही है, क्योंकि अगर एमपी आईडीसी को बिजली सप्लाई का लाइसेंस मिल जाता है तो उद्यमियों को मात्र साढ़े 3 रुपए से लेकर 5 रुपए प्रति यूनिट के भाव में सस्ती बिजली मिल सकेगी और मेंटेनेंस के लिए भी बिजली की डिस्कॉंम कंपनियों के भरोसे नहीं बैठना पड़ेगा, जिससे उनका प्रॉडक्शन लॉस बचेगा।

सस्ती बिजली सप्लाई के रास्ते खुलेंगे
होशंगाबाद के बाबई औद्योगिक क्षेत्र के लिए एमपी आईडीसी ने इलेक्ट्रिसिटी रेगुलेटरी कमीशन में याचिका लगाकर बिजली सप्लाई करने लाइसेंस मांगा है। यदि एमपी आईडीसी को बिजली सप्लाई करने लाइसेंस मिल जाता है तो यह हमारे जैसे उद्यमियों के लिए एक बड़ी जीत साबित होगी और सस्ती बिजली मिलने के रास्ते खुलेंगे।
-आशीष वैश्य, जोनल अध्यक्ष, सीआईआई, ग्वालियर

