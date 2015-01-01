पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एक्शन मोड में नगर निगम:शिंदे की छावनी में नाश्ता सेंटर पर गंदगी, 16 पर ठोका जुर्माना

ग्वालियर13 मिनट पहले
ग्वालियर में शिंदे की छावनी पर निरीक्षण करते नगर निगम के अफसर

ग्वालियर। शहर में सफाई व्यवस्था को लेकर नगर निगम एक्शन मोड में आ गई है। सोमवार सुबह नगर निगम आयुक्त संदीप माकिन द्वारा स्वास्थ्य विभाग के उपायुक्त सत्यपाल सिंह चौहान के साथ शहर भ्रमण किया भ्रमण के दौरान शिन्दे की छावनी पर रोड पर लगी गाड़ियों के कारण रोड जाम होने पर आयुक्त ने स्वयं खड़े हो कर कार्रवाई कराई।

ताबड़तोड़ किया जुर्माना

शिन्दे की छावनी चौराहे पर बाँके बिहारी नाश्ता सेंटर के बाहर गंदगी पर 2000 रुपए का जुर्माना किया गया। श्याम मेडीकाल पर 1000 रुपए का जुर्माना, सुभाष मिष्ठांन भंडार पर 3000 रुपए का जुर्माना के साथ साथ साथ अन्य 16 लोगों पर जुर्माना लगाया गया।

चौराहा से गंदगी साफ कराई

चौराहे के शिंदे की छावनी पर चौराहा के पास डिवाइडर के आसपास की गन्दगी की सफाई कराई गई। जेटिंग मशीन से धुलाई कराई गई । डिवाइडरों को सीधा कराया गया। मोटर साइकिल गैरेज के बाहर रोड पर खड़ी हुई गाड़ियों से रोड पर जाम की स्थिति होने पर 3 मोटरसाइकिल जप्त कर मदाखलत विभाग भेजी गयी ।

