किसान आंदोलन का असर:नांदेड़ एक्सप्रेस अमृतसर से दिल्ली के बीच रद्द रहेगी

ग्वालियर41 मिनट पहले
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो

पंजाब में चल रहे किसान आंदोलन के कारण दिल्ली से अमृतसर के बीच ट्रेन नंबर 02715 नांदेड – अमृतसर शुक्रवार और शनिवार को रद्द कर दी गई।

वहीं ट्रेन नंबर 02716 अमृतसर - नांदेड विशेष ट्रेन का संचालन 7 से 8 नवंबर को अमृतसर - नई दिल्ली के मध्य रद्द रहेगी।

उधर, रेलवे बेंगलुरु-नई दिल्ली-बेंगलुरु सुपरफास्ट स्पेशल ट्रेन का संचालन एलएचबी कोच से करेगा। इससे यात्रियों का सफर और सुरक्षित हो जाएगा। साथ ही आने वाले दिनों में ट्रेन की रफ्तार भी बढ़ेगी।

