वारदात:पड़ोसियों ने की गांजा तस्कर की गोली मारकर हत्या

ग्वालियर5 घंटे पहले
पनिहार के रावत बनवारी गांव में गांजा तस्कर ऊदल सिंह (50) की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी गई। नौ महीने पहले जिन पड़ोसियों ने ऊदल और उसके भाई मलखान सिंह को गांजा तस्करी के मामले में पकड़वाया था, उसी का ट्रैक्टर तस्कर के खेत से निकल रहा था। इसी पर से गुरुवार शाम को विवाद हुआ और पड़ोसी राजेश रावत ने अपने परिजन बंटी रावत, वीरू, रंजीत, मातादीन, चंद्रभान सहित करीब एक दर्जन लोगों को बुलाकर रायफल और कट्टे से ताबड़तोड़ फायरिंग कर दी। जिसमें ऊदल की गोली लगने से मौत हो गई, मलखान के हाथ में गोली लगी, जबकि खुमेर सिंह घायल हो गए।

चार दिन पहले भी हुआ था झगड़ा: चार दिन पहले भी दोनों पक्षों में खेत से ट्रैक्टर निकालने को लेकर झगड़ा हुआ था। उस दिन सूचना पुलिस तक भी पहुंची लेकिन पुलिस ने गंभीरता से नहीं लिया। इसके बाद गुरुवार को यह घटना हो गई। रात में एसपी अमित सांघी भी मौके पर पहुंचे और स्थिति का जायजा लिया।

