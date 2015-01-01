पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नगर निगम:न समिति बनाई न दरों पर किया गया विचार संपत्ति कर के साथ वसूल रहे सफाई शुल्क

ग्वालियर2 घंटे पहले
नगर निगम ग्वालियर
  • 30 नवंबर तक सफाई शुल्क की वसूली स्थगित रखने का हुआ था निर्णय

शहर में भले ही जगह-जगह गंदगी के ढेर लगे हों, लेकिन नगर निगम के अधिकारियों ने सफाई शुल्क की वसूली शुरू कर दी है। हालांकि सफाई को लेकर दोहरा करारोपण किए जाने के विरोध के बाद प्रदेश के ऊर्जा मंत्री प्रद्युम्न सिंह तोमर ने हस्तक्षेप करते हुए विधानसभा उपचुनाव से पहले इसकी वसूली रुकवाई थी। अफसरों से हुई चर्चा में तय हुआ था कि 30 नवंबर तक सफाई शुल्क की वसूली न की जाए। इससे पहले एक समिति बनाकर सफाई शुल्क की दरें तय की जाना थीं। लेकिन न समिति बनीं और न ही शुल्क की दरों पर विचार हुआ। चुनाव के बाद से ही निगम ने संपत्ति कर के साथ सफाई शुल्क जमा कराना अनिवार्य कर दिया।

विधानसभा उपचुनाव खत्म होते ही लोग अब बिना सफाई शुल्क के संपत्तिकर जमा नहीं कर पा रहे हैं। उनसे संपत्ति कर के साथ 50-90 प्रतिशत तक सफाई शुल्क वसूला जा रहा है। संपत्ति कर विभाग के जिम्मेदारों का कहना है कि जो विकल्प ई नगर पालिका में आ रहा था। वह हटा दिया गया है। अब बिना सफाई शुल्क के संपत्तिकर जमा नहीं हो रहा है।

संपत्ति मालिकों पर दोहरा बोझ
सफाई को लेकर शहर के लोगों पर दोहरी मार पड़ रही है। वे पहले से संपत्ति कर के साथ समेकित कर जमा कर रहे हैं। यह कर स्वच्छता, प्रकाश और दमकल व्यवस्था के लिए वसूल किया जाता है। कहने को तो समेकित कर 500 रुपए है, लेकिन इसमें संपत्ति कर की पांच फीसदी राशि भी जुड़ती है। नए शुल्क की दरें भी ज्यादा हैं। इसके अनुसार यदि किसी उपभोक्ता का सिटी सेंटर एरिया में 1000 वर्ग फीट का प्लाॅट है। उसने, इस प्लॉट पर 2000 वर्गफीट का निर्माण कर लिया है। तब उपभोक्ता को 1200 रुपए सफाई शुल्क और 2484 रुपए संपत्ति कर, कुल मिलाकर 3684 रुपए की राशि देना होगी। सराफा बाजार में उपभोक्ता के पास 1000 वर्गफीट कमर्शियल एरिया है। तब उपभोक्ता को 10 हजार रुपए सफाई शुल्क और 8033 रुपए संपत्तिकर देना होगा।

ऐसे तय किया सफाई शुल्क

नोट- निर्माण एरिया के हिसाब से सफाई शुल्क की राशि बढ़ती जाएगी। (रेट प्रतिवर्ष के हैं)
नोट- निर्माण एरिया के हिसाब से सफाई शुल्क की राशि बढ़ती जाएगी। (रेट प्रतिवर्ष के हैं)

मैं, इसे चेक कराता हूं
ई- नगर पालिका के माध्यम से ही संपत्ति कर लिया जा रहा है। यदि उसमें सफाई शुल्क जमा करने वाला विकल्प हट गया है, तो मैं उसे शुक्रवार को ग्वालियर पहुंचकर चेक कराऊंगा। - संदीप माकिन, आयुक्त नगर निगम

उपभोक्ताओं से अन्याय है
पहले से समेकित कर में सफाई शुल्क ले रहे हैं। नए सिरे से उपभोक्ता शुल्क वसूलना उचित नहीं है। बिना कमेटी के ही सफाई शुल्क लेना अन्याय है। इसका असर निगम चुनाव पर पड़ेगा।
-धर्मेंद्र राणा, पूर्व एमआईसी सदस्य नगर निगम

एक सेवा के लिए दो कर नहीं
निगम एक सेवा के लिए दो कर नहीं ले सकता है। पहले से समेकित कर में सफाई शुल्क लिया जा रहा है। अब नाम बदलकर सफाई शुल्क लगाना ठीक नहीं है। यह जानकारी शासन को देकर कानूनी कार्रवाई की जा सकती है।
-धर्मेंद्र सक्सेना, एडवोकेट

