पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Gwalior
  • Neither Training Nor Staff Complete, Administration Will Not Be Serious About The Survey Of 11800

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अनदेखी:न ट्रेनिंग न स्टाफ पूरा, 11800 लाेगाें के सीराे सर्वे काे लेकर गंभीर नहीं प्रशासन

ग्वालियरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
नगर निगम ग्वालियर (फाइल फोटो)

शहर में स्थानीय स्तर पर प्रस्तावित किए गए काेराेना के सीराे सर्वे काे लेकर प्रशासन गंभीर नहीं है। यही वजह है कि अभी तक स्टाफ तय किया गया जा सका है और इसलिए ट्रेनिंग भी नहीं हाे सकी है। नतीजा- सर्वे काे एक सप्ताह आगे बढ़ाया जा रहा है। गजराराजा मेडिकल काॅलेज के पीएसएम विभाग ने शहर के 66 वार्डों से 11,800 सैंपल लेने का लक्ष्य निर्धारित किया है, उसे दो सप्ताह में पूरा किया जाएगा।

पीएसएम विभाग के विभागाध्यक्ष डाॅ. अशोक मिश्रा ने बताया- चूंकि ग्वालियर में भोपाल और इंदौर से ज्यादा संख्या में लोगों के ब्लड सैंपल लेना का लक्ष्य निर्धारित किया गया है। इसके लिए सैंपल लेने का काम दो सप्ताह में पूरा किया जाएगा। सैंपल को जांच लिए माइक्रोबायलोजी लैब में भेज दिया जाएगा।

75 टीम जाएंगी घर-घर
सीरो सर्वे के लिए कुल 75 टीम बनाई गईं हैं। जिन वार्डों की जनसंख्या ज्यादा है, उनमें एक से ज्यादा टीम को तैनात किया जाएगा। एक टीम में पैरामेडिकल के दो स्टाफ को तैनात किया जाएगा। एक स्टाफ नगर निगम का और एक पुलिस या होमगार्ड का रहेगा। जानकारी के अनुसार पुलिस की ओर से स्टाफ मिलने में हो रही देरी के कारण टीम गठित नहीं हो पाई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें