गंदगी में उपचार:न्यू लाइफ हॉस्पिटल पर छापा, 3 संदिग्ध मरीज मिले भर्ती, हर जगह थी गंदगी

ग्वालियर18 मिनट पहले
अस्पताल में टीम दस्तावेज चेक करती हुई

बुधवार दोपहर स्वास्थ विभाग का अमला शिंदे की छावनी स्थित न्यू लाइफ हॉस्पिटल पहुंचा और छापामार कार्रवाई की। पूरे अस्पताल में गंदगी मिली है। जो पानी मरीजों और उनके साथ आने वालों को पीने के लिए दिया जाता है वहां भी गंदगी फैली थी। सबसे बड़ी गलती केस शीट व्यवस्थित नहीं होना पाई गई है। किस मरीज को क्या उपचार दिया जा रहा है यह भी स्पष्ट नहीं था। साथ ही अस्पताल में 3 संदिग्ध मरीज भी मिले हैं। जिनको बिना सैंपलिंग के भर्ती किया हुआ था। इस पर स्वास्थ् विभाग के नोडल ऑफिसर काफी नाराज हुए हैं। सख्त हिदायत दी है। अब यह टीम अपनी रिपोर्ट सीएमएचओ को देगी।

ग्वालियर में शिंदे की छावनी पर डॉ. संजीव थरेजा का न्यू लाइफ हॉस्पिटल है। यहां काफी समय से साफ सफाई को लेकर शिकायत स्वास्थ विभाग के पास पहुंची थीं। जिस पर बुधवार दोपहर स्वास्थ विभाग के नोडल ऑफिसर प्रतीक दुबे अपनी टीम के साथ अस्पताल पहुंचे। यहां अस्पताल के अंदर घुसने से लेकर गंदगी ही गंदगी मिली। जिस पानी को अस्पताल में आने वाले लोगों के लिए रखा गया था उस टंकी में भी गंदगी मिली। अस्पताल में बेड से लेकर वार्ड तक सफाई की गुणवत्ता बहुत हल्की थी। अंदर अस्पताल में तीन मरीज भर्ती मिले। जिनको सर्दी, खांसी जुकाम का उपचार दिया जा रहा था पर उनकी कोरोना सैंपलिंग नहीं की गई। टीम रिपोर्ट सीएमएचओ को देगी उसके बाद आगे की कार्रवाई सीएमएचओ को करनी है।

