पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

शादी के साथ कोविड गाइड लाइन भी जरूरी:ग्वालियर में कोरोना रोकने मैरिज गार्डनों में लगे बोर्ड मास्क नहीं तो एंट्री नहीं

ग्वालियर6 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
थाटीपुर के शिव वाटिका में शादी से पहले गेट पर लगी सेनेटाइजर मशीन व चेतावनी बोर्ड

ग्वालियर। शादियां भी करना है और मैरिज गार्डन भी चलाना है। ऐसे में मैरिज गार्डन संचालकों ने अपनी ओर से गार्डन के गेट पर पोस्टर लगा दिए हैं। मास्क् नहीं तो एन्ट्री नहीं, साथ ही गेट पर सेनेटाइजर मशीन लगवा दी है। मास्क का भी इंतजाम किया गया है। यदि कोई बिना मास्क के प्रवेश करता दिखता है तो उसे मास्क भी दिए जा रहे हैं। शहर में 200 बड़े गार्डन सहित करीब 400 गार्डन, वाटिका और होटल में शादियां होती हैं। ऐसे में लॉकडाउन से धंधा बंद है उसमें कुछ व्यवधान न आए इसलिए अपने खर्च पर मैरिज गार्डन संचालक खुद ही यह सारे इंतजाम कर रहे हैं।

19 मार्च 2020 से मैरिज गार्डन और वाटिकाओं में शादी समारोह नहीं हो रहे हैं। कोरोना के चलते गार्डन सूने पड़े थे। अब देव उठनी एकादशी पर फिर से मैरिज गार्डन में शादियां होने लगी हैं। पर जिला प्रशासन की सख्त हिदायत है कि कोविड गाइड लाइन का पालन कहीं से भी छूटना नहीं चाहिए। ऐसे में ग्वालियर के मैरिज गार्डन वालों ने अपनी ओर से सारे इंतजाम किए हैं। बड़े-बड़े बैनर लगा रखे हैं। गेट पर साफ शब्दों में लिखा है मास्क नहीं तो एन्ट्री नहीं। साथ ही गेट पर ही हैंड सेनेटाइजर मशीन लगी है। यह सेंशर वाली मशीन है इसके सेंशर के सामने हाथ दिखाना है और हाथ सेनेटाइज हो जाएगा। गेट पर ही मास्क का भी इंतजाम कर रखा है। शादी में आने वाले लोगों में जो बिना मास्क के होगा उसको मास्क पहनाया जाएगा।

400 मैरिज गार्डन है जिले में

जिले में 200 बड़े गार्डन सहित 400 से अधिक मैरिज गार्डन व वाटिका हैं। इसमें थाटीपुर शिव वाटिका के संचालक महेन्द्र बाथम ने बताया कि पिछला सीजन काफी खराब निकला है। कोरोना के कारण सभी गार्डन बंद थे। अब गार्डन में कोई भी कार्यक्रम होगा तो सेनेटाइजर, मास्क व चेतावनी सभी हमारी ओर से रहेगी। बुकिंग करते समय कस्टमर को भी चेतावनी दी जा रही है नियमों का पालन करना होगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंभारत के लिए अच्छी खबर, एक्टिव केस के मामले में देश छठे से सातवें नंबर पर पहुंचा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें