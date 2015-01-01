पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मां शीतला हॉस्पिटल का किया निरीक्षण:नोडल अधिकारी बोले- डॉक्टर द्वारा दवा लिखने का उल्लेख नहीं है, क्या फोन पर पूछकर दवा दे रहे हो

ग्वालियरएक घंटा पहले
हॉस्पिटल में कार्रवाई करती सीएमएचओ की टीम ।

सीएमएचओ डॉ. मनीष शर्मा के निर्देश पर मंगलवार को नर्सिंग होम के नोडल अधिकारी डॉ. प्रतीक दुबे और शाखा प्रभारी अखिलेश जैन की टीम ने हॉस्पिटल रोड स्थित मां शीतला हॉस्पिटल का निरीक्षण किया। इस दौरान वहां कोई डॉक्टर नहीं मिला। लेकिन एक मरीज के एंटीबायोटिक की बोतल चढ़ रही थी, इसके बाद उन्होंने मरीज की केस सीट देखी। केस सीट में डॉक्टर द्वारा उक्त दवा का ट्रीटमेंट कार्ड पर नहीं था।

यह देखकर डॉ. दुबे ने स्टाफ से पूछा- मरीज को जो दवा दे रहे हो डॉक्टर द्वारा इस दवा का उल्लेख केस सीट में कहीं है ही नहीं, क्या फोन पर पूछकर इलाज कर रहे हो या अपनी मर्जी से। डॉक्टर कहां हैं। स्टाफ बोला- डॉक्टर चले गए हैं। अखिलेश जैन ने अटेंडेंट से पूछताछ की। इस मामले में सीएमएचओ डॉ. मनीष शर्मा ने कहा कि हॉस्पिटल संचालक को नोटिस जारी किया गया है। नोटिस का जवाब आने के बाद आगे की कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

