पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना संक्रमित को चढ़ाया घटिया प्लाज्मा:3 दलालों पर गैर इरादतन हत्या और धोखाधड़ी का केस दर्ज,पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट में खुलासा

ग्वालियरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
घटिया प्लाजमा चढ़ाने का आरोपी।
  • प्लाज्मा की जांच और मृतक के शाॅर्ट पीएम रिपाेर्ट से हुआ खुलासा

प्लाज्मा चढ़वाने के बाद जान गंवाने वाले कोरोना संक्रमित व्यापारी मनोज गुप्ता निवासी दतिया काे घटिया प्लाज्मा चढ़ाया गया था। इसका खुलासा प्लाज्मा की जांच और मृतक के शाॅर्ट पीएम रिपाेर्ट से हुआ है। उनकी मौत के तीन दिन बाद शनिवार को पड़ाव थाना पुलिस ने प्लाज्मा बेचने वाले गिरोह के मास्टरमाइंड अजय शंकर त्यागी सहित तीन लोगों पर गैर इरादतन हत्या और धोखाधड़ी का केस दर्ज कर तीनों को गिरफ्त में ले लिया है।

गिरोह में पांच लोगों के नाम सामने आए हैं, लेकिन बाकी के खिलाफ सबूत जुटाए जा रहे हैं। शॉर्ट पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट में मृत व्यापारी के खून में संक्रमण मिला है। यह संक्रमण प्लाज्मा चढ़ाने के बाद फैला, इसकी पड़ताल के लिए बिसरा की जांच कराई जा रही है। इसी गिरोह ने कोरोना संक्रमित व्यापारी के परिजनों को जेएएच की फर्जी रसीद थमाकर 18 हजार रुपए में प्लाज्मा बेचा था। इसे चढ़ाने के दो दिन बाद मरीज की मौत हो गई थी।

संक्रमित मरीजों के परिजनों से गिरोह यह कहकर पैसा वसूलता था कि प्लाज्मा जेएएच से दिलवा रहे हैं। वे जेएएच की फर्जी रसीद भी देते थे। ताकि मरीज के परिजनों को भरोसा हो जाए। यह पता लगाया जा रहा है कि यह लोग प्लाज्मा कहां से लाते थे।

पिस्टल का लाइसेंस बनवाने जज के नाम से संभागायुक्त को फोन करने वाला ही निकला गैंग का मास्टरमाइंड

एसपी अमित सांघी ने बताया कि अजय शंकर त्यागी जेएएच की सेंट्रल पेथोलॉजी लैब में पदस्थ सहायक मनीष शर्मा उर्फ त्यागी का भाई है। वह मूल रूप से दतिया के मगरौल का रहने वाला है। वर्तमान में वह नाका चंद्रबदनी पर रहता है और एक निजी लैब में कार्य करता था।

इससे पहले वह 11 जनवरी को तब पकड़ा गया था, जब उसने खुद को हाईकोर्ट जज बताते हुए तत्कालीन संभागायुक्त एमबी ओझा को अपने भाई मनीष का पिस्टल का लाइसेंस बनाने के लिए फोन किया था। जेल से छूटते ही उसने प्लाज्मा के नाम पर लोगों को ठगने का काम शुरू कर दिया। उसने चार अन्य दलालों के साथ मिलकर गैंग बनाई और नकली प्लाज्मा का कारोबार शुरू कर दिया।

अमानक निकला प्लाज्मा
जो प्लाज्मा मरीज को चढ़ाया गया, वह अमानक निकला है। इसके चलते 3 दलालों पर गैर इरादतन हत्या और धोखाधड़ी की धाराओं में मामला दर्ज किया गया है।
-सतेंद्र सिंह तोमर, एएसपी

यह है गिरोह की चेन...
1. अजय शंकर त्यागी: यह गिरोह का मास्टरमाइंड है। इसने एक और दलाल का नाम बताया है। उसकी तलाश अभी चल रही है।
2. जगदीश भदकारिया: अपोलो अस्पताल का कर्मचारी है। इसने दलाल महेश मौर्या का नंबर दिया था।
3. महेश मौर्या: वेदांश हॉस्पिटल का कर्मचारी और अजय शंकर त्यागी का दलाल है। उस तक कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों के परिजनों को यह कहकर पहुंचाता है कि वह जेएएच की लैब का कर्मचारी है और वह प्लाज्मा उपलब्ध करा देगा।
4. हेमंत: यह एक निजी अस्पताल का कर्मचारी है। यह महेश मौर्या की तरह दलाली करता है।

हर स्तर पर लापरवाही, सजा में भी इन्हें भागीदार बनाएं

डॉक्टरों को लोग भगवान का स्वरूप मानते हैं। इसी आस्था के कारण मरीज या उसके परिजन डॉक्टर की हर बात मानते हैं। उन्हें पता नहीं होता कि डॉक्टर के नीचे वे किसी गिरोह की गिरफ्त में आ रहे हैं। कोरोना महामारी के दौर में भी अस्पतालों में ऐसे गिरोह सक्रिय हैं।

जांच रिपोर्ट, इलाज और प्लाज्मा के लिए सौदेबाजी की शिकायतें पहले भी आ चुकी हैं। कोरोना संक्रमिताें को मौत के मुंह से बचाने के लिए प्लाज्मा चढ़ाया जाता है। इसके लिए सरकारी प्रक्रिया निर्धारित है। लेकिन घटिया प्लाज्मा...सुनकर ही दिल कांप जाता है। सरकार को बिना किसी दबाव के इस गिरोह और उनके संरक्षकों के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई करनी चाहिए ताकि ऐसे कृत्य दोबारा न हो।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरैंकिंग में टॉप-7 टीमों को डायरेक्ट एंट्री मिलेगी, भूटान, फ्रांस और ब्राजील समेत 37 टीमों को खेलना होगा क्वालिफायर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें