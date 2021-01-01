पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Gwalior
  • Notice Issued By RTO To 92 Bullet Owners, Registration Will Be Canceled If Three Are Not Present

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बुलट से गोली की आवाज:92 बुलट मालिकों को RTO ने जारी किए नोटिस, तीन दिन में नहीं हुए हाजिर तो रजिस्ट्रेशन होगा रद्द

ग्वालियरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो - Dainik Bhaskar
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
  • आरटीओ के वॉटसएप ग्रुप पर एक दिन में आई शिकायतें पर दिए नोटिस
  • लगातार शहर में मिल रही थीं इस तरह की बुलट चलने की शिकायतें

बुलेट से बंदूक की गोली जैसी आवाज निकालने वाले 92 बुलेट मालिकों को परिवहन विभाग ने नोटिस जारी किए हैं। नोटिस मिलने के तीन दिन के अंदर इन्हें परिवहन विभाग के दफ्तर में गाड़ी लेकर पहुंचना है। वहां इनकी गाड़ी की जांच की जाएगी। यदि गाड़ी में नियमों के विरूद्ध साइलेंसर पाया गया तो इनके खिलाफ कार्रवाई कर 3 हजार रुपए जुर्माना वसूला जाएगा। आरटीओ ने लगातार मिल रही शिकायतों के बाद दो दिन पहले एक वॉटसएप ग्रुप बनाया था। इसी ग्रुप पर बीते 24 घंटे में बुलेट के नंबर के साथ शिकायतें आई थीं।

आरटीओ एसपीएस चौहान ने बताया कि पिछले कुछ समय से लगातार शिकायतें मिल रही थीं कि शहर में लड़के बुलेट लेकर निकलते हैं और अचानक बंदूक की गोली जैसी आवाज निकालते हैं। जिस कारण कई बार अचानक इस तरह की आवाज से घबराकर सड़क पर हादसे होते-होते बच जाते हैं। इस तरह की समस्या से निजात पाने के लिए आरटीओ ने मीडिया के माध्यम से एक वॉटसएप नंबर 9425415003 जारी किया था। यह नंबर एआरटीओ रिंकू शर्मा का है। बीते 24 घंटे में ग्रुप पर 92 बुलेट गाड़ियों के नंबर के साथ शिकायत की गई हैं। इसमें बताया गया कि इन बुलेट में नियमों के विरूद्ध साइलेंसर का उपयोग कर सड़क पर बुलट से बंदूक की गोली जैसी आवाज निकाली जाती है।

वॉटसएप ग्रुप पर आई शिकायतों में जो बुलेट के रजिस्ट्रेशन नंबर दिए गए थे, उन सभी को आरटीओ ने नोटिस बुधवार को नोटिस जारी किए हैं। अब इन गाड़ी के मालिकों को तीन दिन के अंदर परिवहन विभाग में अपनी बुलेट लेकर उपस्थित होना है। वहां गाड़ी की जांच करने के बाद आगे की कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

गलत पाए जाने पर 3 हजार जुर्माना

इनको नोटिस दिया गया है यदि उनकी गाड़ी के साइलेंसर नियम के विरूद्ध पाए जाते हैं तो उनको 3 हजार रुपए जुर्माना भरना होगा। जो लोग नोटिस के जवाब देने नहीं पहुंचेंगे, उनकी गाड़ी का रजिस्ट्रेशन रद्द कर दिया जाएगा।

रजिस्ट्रेशन एड्रेस पर दिए गए नोटिस

आरटीओ एसपीएस चौहान ने बताया कि जिन गाड़ियों की शिकायत आई थी उनके रजिस्ट्रेशन नंबर में जो पता लिखा है उस पर नोटिस भेजा गया है। सभी नोटिस डाक के जरिए दिए गए हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकेंद्र की चेतावनी- आदेश के बावजूद भड़काऊ अकाउंट्स बहाल किए गए; आदेश नहीं माना तो कार्रवाई होगी - टेक & ऑटो - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser