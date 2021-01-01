पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

डीआरडीओ:लैब शिफ्टिंग के लिए अब उच्च स्तरीय कमेटी करेगी निरीक्षण

ग्वालियरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

डीआरडीओ लैब शिफ्टिंग के लिए महाराजपुरा पर आवंटित जमीन पर काम शुरू कराने से पहले विभाग की उच्च स्तरीय टीम दो और निरीक्षण करेगी। उसके बाद निर्माण के लिए प्लानिंग पूरी तरह फाइनल होगी। दो दिन तक ग्वालियर प्रवास पर रही टीम ने महाराजपुरा डांग पहुंचकर जमीन का निरीक्षण कर लिया था और अधिकारियों से चर्चा भी की।

अब प्रशासन द्वारा इस जमीन के हिस्से से अतिक्रमण को हटाने की कार्रवाई की जाएगी। कलेक्टर कौशलेंद्र विक्रम सिंह ने बताया कि बीते दिनों डीआरडीओ अधिकारियों ने बताया था कि 2023 तक सिटी सेंटर से क्रिटिकल लैब को महाराजपुरा शिफ्ट किया जा सकता है। ऐसा होने पर सिटी सेंटर स्थित डीआरडीओ कैंपस से 200 मीटर के प्रतिबंधित दायरे को कुछ कम किया जा सकेगा और सरकारी व निजी संपत्तियां कार्रवाई से बच सकेंगी।

गौरतलब है कि हाईकोर्ट ने सिटी सेंटर में बने डीआरडीओ कैंपस से 200 मीटर के दायरे में हो चुके निर्माणों को तोड़ने का आदेश दिया था। जिस पर शासन ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट से स्टे लिया हुआ है। सरकार ने नई लैब के लिए महाराजपुरा डांग में 140 एकड़ जमीन आवंटित कर दी है।

