जीवाजी यूनिवर्सिटी में प्रदर्शन:छात्रों को शून्य अंक देने पर एनएसयूआई ने 4 घंटे किया हंगामा; सुनवाई नहीं हुई तो गेट पर चढ़े

ग्वालियर39 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जीवाजी यूनिवर्सिटी में हंगामा करते एनएसयूआई कार्यकर्ता।
  • 6 सूत्रीय मांगाें को लेकर प्रदर्शन, पुलिस से भी झड़प

बीएससी फाइनल ईयर में छात्रों को फिजिक्स व अन्य विषयाें में शून्य अंक देने पर छात्र नेताओं ने सोमवार को जेयू के प्रशासनिक भवन के सामने 4 घंटे प्रदर्शन किया। दोपहर 12 बजे एनएसयूआई के प्रदेश सचिव यतेंद्र सिंह के नेतृत्व में प्रशासनिक भवन के दोनों गेट पर ताला डालकर नारेबाजी शुरू कर दी। छात्रों का कहना था कि उनकी 6 सूत्रीय मांगों को पूरा किया जाए। हंगामा बढ़ने पर जेयू के अफसरों ने पुलिस बुला ली और उन्होंने छात्र नेता यतेंद्र सिंह सहित अन्य छात्राें को पकड़कर ले गई। कार्यकर्ताओं का कहना था कि जो छात्र कोरोना के कारण परीक्षा नहीं दे पाए हैं, उनकी परीक्षा कराई जाए।

कुलपति ने समस्याएं सुनीं, फिर भी हंगामा करते रहे
एनएसयूआई के प्रदर्शन करने की जानकारी मिलने पर कुलपति प्रो. संगीता शुक्ला मौके पर पहुंचीं। उन्होंने आश्वासन देते हुए कहा छात्रों की समस्या का समाधान कराया जाएगा। इसके बाद भी कार्यकर्ता नहीं माने। वे 4 घंटे तक प्रशासनिक भवन के बाहर नारेबाजी करते रहे। गेट तोड़ने का प्रयास करने पर जेयू प्रशासन ने पुलिस बुला ली और प्रदर्शनकारियाें को पकड़कर थाना ले गई।

इस दौरान अफसरों ने बीएससी फाइनल ईयर के छात्रों की कॉपियों की जांच कराने के लिए साइंस कॉलेज से दो प्रोफेसर बुलाए। एनएसयूआई ने 100 छात्रों का रोल नंबर दिया था। ऐसे छात्राें का कहना था कि उन्होंने कॉपी में सही उत्तर लिखा है, फिर भी फेल कर दिया है, इसके बाद प्रोफेसरों ने 20 छात्राें की कॉपियों काे देखा और कहा कि मूल्यांकन में गड़बड़ी नहीं हुई है।

