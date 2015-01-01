पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

चोरी:भतीजे की शादी में शामिल होने आई थी वृद्धा कुर्सी पर रखा गहनों से भरा पर्स ले गई किशोरी

ग्वालियर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

भतीजे की शादी में शामिल होने आगरा से ग्वालियर आई एक वृद्धा के गहने लगुन कार्यक्रम से चोरी हो गए। लगुन का कार्यक्रम पुरानी छावनी स्थित राजमोहन होटल में चल रहा था, तभी वह पर्स में गहने रखकर बैठी हुई थीं। उन्हें किसी रिश्तेदार ने बुलाया तो वह कुर्सी से उठकर गईं, महज 30 सेकंड में एक किशोरी उनका बैग उठाकर बाहर निकल गई। बैग चोरी करने वाली किशोरी सीसीटीवी कैमरे में भी नजर आई है।

पुरानी छावनी थाने के सब इंस्पेक्टर विजय सिकरवार ने बताया कि आगरा निवासी सुरेंद्र सिंह सिकरवार अपने रिश्तेदार की शादी में शामिल होने अपनी पत्नी गीता के साथ ग्वालियर आए थे। मुरार में उनके रिश्तेदार रहते हैं। गीता रिटायर्ड शिक्षक हैं। रविवार को पुरानी छावनी स्थित राजमोहन होटल में लगुन-फलदान का कार्यक्रम चल रहा था। पर्स में सोने का हार, चूड़ी व अंगूठियां रखी थीं। अचानक उन्हें किसी ने आवाज दी तो वह कुर्सी से उठीं और पर्स कुर्सी पर भूल गईं। इसी दौरान उनका पर्स उठाकर एक किशोरी बाहर निकल गई। कुछ देर बाद उन्हें ध्यान आया तो वह कुर्सी पर वापस गईं। लेकिन यहां से पर्स गायब था। पुरानी छावनी थाना पुलिस ने एफआईआर दर्ज कर ली है।

मेहमान बनकर आई किशोरी
पुलिस के मुताबिक, जब सीसीटीवी कैमरे देखे तो किशोरी को कोई पहचान न ले, इसलिए परिजनों के आसपास ही घूमती दिखी है। कुर्सी पर बैठकर वह वृद्धा पर निगाह रखी हुई थी। जैसे ही वृद्धा पर्स भूली तो वह पर्स लेकर भाग गई। एक युवक भी साथ में होने का संदेह है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें