दीपोत्सव:दीवाली पर आज बंगाली समाज माता काली और सिंधी समाज करेगा हटरी की पूजा

ग्वालियर2 घंटे पहले
  • रविवार को होगी गोवर्धन पूजा और अन्नकूट, सोमवार को भाईदूज का त्योहार
  • दक्षिण भारतीय परिवारों ने परंपरागत तरीके से मनाया दीपोत्सव

दीपोत्सव में शनिवार को महालक्ष्मी के साथ माता सरस्वती व गणपति जी का पूजन होगा। इसके साथ ही बंगाली समाज मां काली और सिंधी समाज हटरी की पूजा करेगा। वहीं पंजाबी समाज परंपरागत पूजा के बाद माता लक्ष्मी को जलेबी का भोग लगाएगा।

बंगाली समाज.. बंगाली समाज द्वारा दीपावली पर मां काली की पूजा की जाएगी। पूजा का आयोजन मानस भवन में किया जाता है। दूसरे दिन सुबह मां काली की प्रतिमा का विसर्जन किया जाएगा। बंगाली साेशल एंड कल्चरल एसेसिएशन के संजय मजुमदार के अनुसार 14 नवंबर को मां काली की पूजा रात 9.30 बजे शुरू हाेगी, जाे मध्यरात्रि 12 बजे पुष्पांजलि व आरती के साथ संपन्न हाेगी। अगले दिन रविवार को सुबह मां काली की प्रतिमा का विसर्जन हाेगा।

पंजाबी समाज... पंजाबी समाज के राजू पंडित का कहना है कि पंजाबी समाज में वैसे तो दीपावली की पूजा सभी समाजों की तरह ही परंपरागत होती है, लेकिन माता लक्ष्मी का भोग कुछ अलग होता है। हमारे समाज में दीपावली पर माता लक्ष्मी को दूध-जलेबी का भोग लगाया जाता है।

सिंधी समाज.. सिंधी समाज में लक्ष्मी पूजन के साथ ही हटरी पूजा की परंपरा है। पं. अशाेक शर्मा पप्पू महाराज का कहना है कि सिंधी समाज व्यवसाय से जुड़ा है, इसलिए दुकान का स्वरूप बनाकर पूजन किया जाता है। इसे हटरी कहा जाता है। पहले हटरी मिट्‌टी की बनती थी लेकिन अब लकड़ी की हटरी का पूजन किया जाता है। हटरी में रुपए, मिष्ठान तथा परबल रखा जाता है। इसके आगे दीपक लगाकर पूजा करते हैं। परिवार में जितने बेटे होते हैं, उतनी हटरी की पूजा की जाती है। ताकि व्यवसाय में समृद्धि रहे।

लाल टिपारा गौशाला में गोवर्धन पूजा 15 को
आदर्श गौशाला लाल टिपारा मुरार में प्रतिवर्ष की तरह गोवर्धन पूजा के आयोजन की तैयारियों को लेकर शुक्रवार को आयोजन समिति की बैठक स्वामी ऋषभ देवानंद के मार्गदर्शन में आयोजित की गई । इस दौरान संयोजक सुरेश पाठक ने तैयारियों को लेकर रूपरेखा व्यक्त की। कार्यक्रम का आयोजन 15 नवंबर को दोपहर 3 बजे होगा।

इन समाजों ने भी मनाया दीपोत्सव
दक्षिण भारतीय परिवारों ने शुक्रवार को परंपरागत तरीके से दीपोत्सव मनाया। इस दौरान उन्होंने सुबह विभिन्न पकवान बनाए और शाम के समय दीप प्रज्वलित किए। ज्ञात रहे भगवान कृष्ण द्वारा नरकासुर के वध की खुशी में दक्षिण भारत में दीपोत्सव मनाने की परंपरा है। वहीं मराठा समाज ने लक्ष्मीगंज स्थित मराठा मुक्तिधाम में दीप प्रज्वलित किए।

