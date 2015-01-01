पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • On Suspicion Of Hiding The Photo Of The Woman In The Mobile, The Young Man Was Stabbed, Tried To Board The Truck

संदेह से दुश्मनी में बदल गई दोस्ती:मोबाइल में महिला के फोटो छिपाकर रखने के संदेह पर दोस्त को चाकू मारा, ट्रक चढ़ाने का किया प्रयास

ग्वालियर11 मिनट पहले
विवेक जांघ और हथ में चाकू लगने से घायल हुआ है

एक युवक को अपनी घर की महिला के कुछ फोटो दोस्त के मोबाइल में होने का संदेह था। दोस्त को मदद के बहाने बुलाकर उसका मोबाइल छीन लिया। पहले मारपीट की फिर जांघ में चाकू मार दिया। इतना ही नहीं हाथ पैर बांधकर ट्रक भी चढ़ाने का प्रयास कर रहा था, लेकिन इसी समय कुछ और लोग आ गए तो आरोपी भाग गया। घटना रविवार सुबह 11 बजे रितुराज चौराहा की है। पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंचकर स्थिति को संभाला है। साथ ही मामला भी दर्ज कर लिया है। आरोपी भी पनिहार में एबी रोड से पकड़ा गया है।

चंबल कॉलोनी मोतीझील निवासी विवेक भदौरिया पुत्र गोपाल सिंह भदौरिया छात्र है। पास ही रहने वाले दीपू भदौरिया से दोस्ती है। पर दीपू को कुछ दिन से संदेह था कि विवेक के पास उसकी घर की किसी महिला के फोटो और वीडियो हैं। जो उसने मोबाइल में छिपाकर रखे हैं। इस पर दीपू ने रविवार सुबह उसे 5 हजार रुपए की मदद मांगी। जब विवेक रुपए देने गया तो उसे रितुराज चौराहा पर बुलाया। यहां छात्र के पहुंचते ही उसे मारपीट कर जबरन एक ट्रक में डाल लिया। उसका मोबाइल छीनकर चेक करने लगा। विरोध करने उसने विवेक की जांघ पर चाकू से बार कर दिया। इतना ही नहीं मामले को सड़क दुर्घटना दिखाने के लिए आरोपी ने हाथ पैर बांधकर उसे सड़क पर लेटा दिया और ट्रक चढ़ाने का प्रयास करने लगा। इसी समय विवेक का दोस्त मोनू उसे तलाशते हुए वहां आ गया। मोनू को देख दीपू तत्काल अपने साथ के साथ ट्रक लेकर भागा है। मोनू ने विवेक को मुक्त कराया और तत्काल मामले की सूचना पुरानी छावनी थाना पुलिस को दी। पुलिस ने घायल को उपचार के लिए भेजकर घेराबंदी की है। आरोपी को पनिहार में एबी रोड से ट्रक सहित पकड़ा गया है। फिलहाल पुलिस उससे पूछताछ कर रही है।

