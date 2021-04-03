पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना:डेढ़ लाख रुपए और सस्ते हाेंगे कम कीमत के आवास, मालिकाना हक भी मिलेगा

ग्वालियर2 घंटे पहले
सागरताल स्थित मानपुर साइट पर बन रहे कम कीमत (ईडब्ल्यूएस) के आवास अब और कम कीमत में मिलेंगे। अभी तक इन आवासों का मूल्य सात लाख रुपए था, अब इसकी कीमत 5.50 लाख रुपए रह जाएगी। इसके लिए प्रदेश सरकार 1.50 लाख रुपए का अनुदान लोगों को अपनी तरफ से देगी। इस संबंध में नगरीय आवास एवं विकास विभाग जल्दी आदेश जारी करने वाला है। इसके साथ ही अब तक इन आवासों को लीज पर दिए जाने का प्रावधान था, जिसे बदलकर मालिकाना हक देने की भी तैयारी है ताकि लोगों को रजिस्ट्री कराने में कोई परेशानी न हो।

प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना के तहत शहर में सिर्फ मानपुर साइट पर कम कीमत वाले 912 आवास बनाए जा रहे हैं। इनके लिए अभी तक केंद्र सरकार द्वारा 1.50 लाख रुपए का अनुदान दिया जा रहा था। इसलिए उक्त आवास (एक कमरे वाला आवास) 7 लाख रुपए में मिल रहा था। अब 1.50 लाख का अनुदान और मिलने पर राशि 5.50 लाख रुपए ही देना होगी। कुल मिलाकर कम कीमत वाले आवास में तीन लाख रुपए का अनुदान लोगों को मिलेगा। इस बात के संकेत बीते दिनों नगरीय प्रशासन एवं आवास विभाग के आयुक्त निकुंज श्रीवास्तव नगर निगम के अधिकारियों को दे गए थे।

बुकिंग करा चुके लोगों को भी मिलेगा लाभ
नगरीय आवास एवं विकास विभाग 1.50 लाख रुपए का और अनुदान पहले बुकिंग कराने वालों को भी देगा। उनको भी आवास 5.50 लाख रुपए में ही पड़ेगा। नए ग्राहकों को भी लाभ मिलेगा। अभी तक निगम कम कीमत वाले 912 आवासों में से 426 की बुकिंग कर चुका है। प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना में अभी तक आवास को लेकर स्पष्ट गाइड लाइन नहीं थी। अधिकारियों का कहना था कि उक्त आवास अन्य निर्माणकारी संस्थाओं की तरह लीज पर ही दिए जाएंगे। अब राज्य सरकार आवासों को फ्री होल्ड करने जा रही है। इससे उपभोक्ताओं को रजिस्ट्री करने में कोई दिक्कत नहीं आएगी।

