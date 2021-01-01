पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शान से फहराया तिरंगा:सोशल डिस्टेंस के साथ कदम से कदम मिलाकर हुई परेड, कोरोना की झांकी ने खींचा सबका ध्यान

ग्वालियरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
झंडा वदन के बाद संयुक्त परेड की सलामी लेते ऊर्जा मंत्री प्रद्युम्न सिंह तोमर। - Dainik Bhaskar
झंडा वदन के बाद संयुक्त परेड की सलामी लेते ऊर्जा मंत्री प्रद्युम्न सिंह तोमर।
  • कोविड के चलते इस बार नहीं हुए सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम
  • हर्षोल्लास एवं धूमधाम के साथ मनाया गया गणतंत्र दिवस
  • ऊर्जा मंत्री प्रद्युम्न सिंह तोमर ने मुख्य समारोह में फहराया राष्ट्रध्वज

सोशल डिस्टेंस के साथ जवानों ने कदम से कदम मिलाकर परेड कर गणतंत्र दिवस के समारोह में बता दिया कि चाहे कुछ भी हो जाए, लेकिन भारतीय जवान हर स्थिति से निपटने को तैयार हैं। सोशल डिस्टेंस के साथ की जा रही परेड की एसएएफ ग्राउंड पर मुख्य समारोह में ऊर्जा मंत्री प्रद्युम्न सिंह तोमर ने सलामी ली। साथ ही राष्ट्रीय ध्वज फहराया गया। इस दौरान अलग-अलग विभाग की झाकियां भी निकाली गई हैं। जिसमें स्वास्थ्य विभाग की कोरोना को लेकर झांकी मुख्य आकर्षण का केन्द्र रही।

गणतंत्र दिवस के अवसर पर सोशल डिस्टेंज क साथ परेड करते जवान
गणतंत्र दिवस के अवसर पर सोशल डिस्टेंज क साथ परेड करते जवान

मंगलवार को 72वें गणतंत्र दिवस पर एसएएफ मैदान पर मुख्य समारोह हुआ है। समारोह में मुख्य अतिथि प्रदेश सरकार में ऊर्जा मंत्री प्रद्युम्न सिंह तोमर ने सुबह 9 बजे एसएएफ मैदान पहुंचकर शान से तिरंगा फहराया। इसके बाद उन्होंने कलेक्टर कौशलेन्द्र विक्रम सिंह व पुलिस अधीक्षक अमित सांघी के साथ खुली जीप में सवार होकर परेड का निरीक्षण किया। उर्जा मंत्री ने परेड के निरीक्षण के बाद मुख्यमंत्री के संदेश को भी पढ़ा।

खुले आसमान में छोड़े गुब्बारे

मुख्यमंत्री के संदेश के बाद परेड में शामिल जवानों ने हर्ष फायर किए। इसके बाद ऊर्जा मंत्री ने शांति और खुशहाली के प्रतीक हरे, सफेद व केसरिया रंग के गुब्बारे खुले आसमान में विचरण के लिए छोड़े।

एसएएफ ग्राउंड पर मुख्य समारोह में झांकी भी निकाली गई है
एसएएफ ग्राउंड पर मुख्य समारोह में झांकी भी निकाली गई है

छाई रही कोरोना की झांकी

समारोह में शासन की विभिन्न योजनाओं एवं कार्यक्रमों पर आधारित अलग-अलग विभागों द्वारा झांकी निकाली गई। जिसमें "कोरोना से बचाव के लिये आया खुशियों का टीका" थीम पर निकली लोक स्वास्थ्य एवं परिवार कल्याण विभाग की झांकी सबसे ज्यादा चर्चा में रही और प्रथम पुरस्कार भी जीता है। इसके अलावा आत्मनिर्भर मध्य प्रदेश थीम पर जिला पंचायत की झांकी, सेफ सिटी थीम पर निकली महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग की झांकी को दूसरा और तीसरा पुरस्कार मिला है।

बीएसएफ व एसएएफ के बैंड की धुन पर किया मार्चपास्ट

परेड में सीमा सुरक्षा बल, विशेष सशस्त्र बल की द्वितीय वाहिनी, 13वीं व 14वीं वाहिनी, जिला पुलिस बल, नगर सेना की टुकड़ियों ने बीएसएफ एवं एसएएफ के बैंड की धुन के साथ आकर्षक मार्चपास्ट किया। संयुक्त परेड का नेतृत्व परेड कमाण्डर रक्षित निरीक्षक रणजीत सिंह ने किया। टूआईसी की भूमिका में सूबेदार रूमा नाज़ नजर आए।

अच्छे कार्य करने वालों का हुआ सम्मान

समारोह में अच्छे कार्य करने वालों को सम्मानित किया गया। इसमें कोरोना ड्यूटी करने वाले डॉक्टर, पुलिस अधिकारी व प्रशासनिक अधिकारी शामिल रहे हैं। इसके अलावा शहीद जवानों के परिजनों का भी सम्मान किया गया है।

