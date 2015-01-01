पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लधेड़ी अस्पताल:जलते कचरे के ढेर के पास से गुजरने पर मजबूर मरीज; डॉक्टर बोले- सांस की बीमारी का खतरा

ग्वालियर4 घंटे पहले
लधेड़ी अस्पताल के बाहर कचरे के ढेर से उठता धुआं।

लधेड़ी अस्पताल का रास्ता कचराघर में तब्दील हो गया है। मरीजों और स्टाफ को कचरे के ढेर से निकलकर अस्पताल जाना पड़ रहा है। सोमवार को अस्पताल के सामने पड़े कचरे के ढेर में किसी ने आग लगा दी। कचरे से उठता धुएं के कारण मरीज, डॉक्टर और स्टाफ को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ा।

कई मरीज तो बिना इलाज के ही लौट गए। डॉक्टरों का कहना था कि कचरा आए दिन कोई जला देता है, इससे सांस की बीमारी का खतरा बढ़ रहा है। सोमवार को जलते कचरे का वीडियो वायरल हो गया। इसकी भनक अधिकारियों को लगी तो दोपहर 1 बजे नगर निगम की गाड़ी कचरा उठाने पहुंच गई।

निगमायुक्त को पत्र लिखेंगे
नगर निगम आयुक्त को पत्र लिखा जाएगा कि अस्पताल के सामने कचरा न डाला जाए। इससे संक्रमण फैलने का खतरा है।
-डॉ. मनीष शर्मा, सीएमएचओ

